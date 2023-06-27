New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Protective Coatings in the Global Construction Chemical Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470891/?utm_source=GNW



Protective Coatings in the Construction Chemical Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the protective coatings in construction chemical market looks promising with opportunities in the new construction and repair markets. The use of protective coatings in the global construction chemical market is expected to reach an estimated $18.4 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for protective coatings in the civil building & infrastructure industries for flooring, wood finishes, interior & exterior walls so as to enhance the durability and protect the structure from corrosion and UV radiation.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Protective Coatings in the Construction Chemical Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for protective coatings in the global construction chemical market by application and region, as follows:



Protective Coatings in the Construction Chemical Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• New construction

• Repairs



Protective Coatings in the Construction Chemical Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Protective Coatings in the Construction Chemical Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, protective coating companies in the global construction chemical market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the protective coating companies in the global construction chemical market profiled in this report include-



• Arkema

• Ashland

• Fosroc International

• Mapei S.

P.

A.

• Pidilite Industries

• RPM International

• Sika AG

• Dow Chemical Company

Protective Coatings in the Construction Chemical Market Insights

• New construction is expected to remain the larger application segment due to the increasing construction for residential buildings and growing focus of governments on infrastructure projects in the developing countries.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to increasing government investment in infrastructural development and growing usage of protective coatings in various end use industries, such as civil building & infrastructure, in the region.

Features of Protective Coatings in the Construction Chemical Market

• Market Size Estimates: Protective coatings in the construction chemical market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Protective coatings in the construction chemical market size by various segments, such as by application and region

• Regional Analysis: Protective coatings in construction chemical market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of protective coatings in the global construction chemical market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the protective coatings in the global construction chemical market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the construction chemical market size in terms of protective coating usage?

Answer: The global construction chemical market in terms of protective coating usage is expected to reach an estimated $18.4 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for protective coatings in the construction chemical market?

Answer: Protective coating use in the global construction chemical market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the protective coatings in the construction chemical market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing demand for protective coatings in the civil building & infrastructure industries for flooring, wood finishes, interior & exterior walls so as to enhance the durability and protect the structure from corrosion and UV radiation.

Q4. What are the major segments for protective coatings in the construction chemical market?

Answer: The future of the protective coatings in the global construction chemical market looks check promising with opportunities in the new construction and repair markets.

Q5. Who are the key protective coating companies in the global construction chemical market?



Answer: Some of the key protective coating companies in the global construction chemical market are as follows:

Q6. In protective coatings in the construction chemical market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to increasing government investment in infrastructural development and growing usage of protective coatings in various end-use industries, such as civil building & infrastructure in the region.

Q7. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for protective coatings in the global construction chemical market by application (new construction and repairs) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to protective coatings in the global construction chemical market or related to protective coatings in the global construction chemical companies, protective coatings in the global construction chemical market size, protective coatings in the global construction chemical market share, protective coatings in the global construction chemical analysis, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

