Flat Panel Display (FPD) Glass Substrate Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]

Trends, opportunities, and forecast for the global flat panel display (FPD) glass substrate market from 2017 to 2028 by product type (gen. 8/8+, gen. 7/7.5, gen. 6/6.5, gen. 5/5.5, and gen. 4/4-), application (television, monitor, laptop, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The future of the global flat panel display glass substrate market looks promising with opportunities in the television, monitor, and laptop applications. The global flat panel display glass substrate market is expected to reach an estimated $4.4 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are huge demand for these glasses in LCD industry and introduction of flexible, bendable, conformable, rollable, and foldable thin glass-based flat panel displays for extremely portable use.



The study includes a forecast for the global flat panel display glass substrate market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Flat Panel Display Glass Substrate Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Gen. 8/8+

Gen. 7/7.5

Gen. 6/6.5

Gen. 5/5.5

Gen. 4/4-



Flat Panel Display Glass Substrate Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Television

Monitor

Laptop

Others



Flat Panel Display Glass Substrate Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies flat panel display glass substrate companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the flat panel display glass substrate companies profiled in this report include.

Corning

AGC

NEG

LG Chem

AvanStrate

The analyst forecasts that gen. 5/5.5 is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its substantial use in flat panel display because of their low coefficient of thermal expansion and resistance to thermal shock.

Television is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the widespread use of these flat-panel display glasses in TVs.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the presence of key players in the region and availability of LCD panels’ largest manufacturing facility in China.

Market Size Estimates: Flat panel display glass substrate market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Flat panel display glass substrate market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

Regional Analysis: Flat panel display glass substrate market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, application, and regions for the flat panel display glass substrate market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the flat panel display glass substrate market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

Q1. What is the flat panel display glass substrate market size?

Answer: The global flat panel display glass substrate market is expected to reach an estimated $4.4 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for flat panel display glass substrate market?

Answer: The global flat panel display glass substrate market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the flat panel display glass substrate market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are huge demand for these glasses in LCD industry and introduction of flexible, bendable, conformable, rollable, and foldable thin glass-based flat panel displays for extremely portable use.

Q4. What are the major segments for flat panel display glass substrate market?

Answer: The future of the flat panel display glass substrate market looks promising with opportunities in the television, monitor, and laptop applications.

Q5. Who are the key flat panel display glass substrate companies?



Answer: Some of the key flat panel display glass substrate companies are as follows:

Q6. Which flat panel display glass substrate segment will be the largest in future?

Q7. In flat panel display glass substrate market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the flat panel display glass substrate market by product type (gen. 8/8+, gen. 7/7.5, gen. 6/6.5, gen. 5/5.5, and gen. 4/4-), application (television, monitor, laptop, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



