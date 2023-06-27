New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flurocarbon Resin Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470889/?utm_source=GNW



Flurocarbon Resin Market Trends and Forecast



The future of the global flurocarbon resin market looks promising with opportunities in the semiconductor, automobile, industrial machine, chemical industry, engineering work and construction, and household appliance markets. The global flurocarbon resin market is expected to reach an estimated $13.47 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for flurocarbon resin in the semiconductor and automobile industries along with increasing penetration in medical applications like implants and prostheses.

Flurocarbon Resin Market



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Flurocarbon Resin Market by Segments

Flurocarbon Resin Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global flurocarbon resin market by type, application, and region, as follows:



Flurocarbon Resin Market by Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Solvent Based

High Solid

Others



Flurocarbon Resin Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Semiconductor

Automobile

Industrial Machine

Chemical Industry

Engineering Works and Construction

Household Appliances

Others



Flurocarbon Resin Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Flurocarbon Resin Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, flurocarbon resin companies in the global automotive market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the flurocarbon resin companies in the global fluorocarbon resin market profiled in this report include-

Meiko Kogyo

Eternal Materials

Everflon Polymer

Kureha Corporation

BASF

Evonik

Lawter

Uniform Synthetics

D.

R.

Coats Ink & Resins

Flurocarbon Resin Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that solvent based will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its increasing application in variety of industries, such as automotive, construction, and chemical industries owing to its excellent physical and chemical properties.

Within this market, automobile is expected to remain the largest segment due to its increasing application in manufacturing of hoses, tubing, and gaskets for vehicles.

North America will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to increasing demand for electronics and on-going technological advancements in the region.

Features of the Flurocarbon Resin Market



Market Size Estimates: Flurocarbon resin market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Flurocarbon resin market size by various segments, such as by type, application, and region

Regional Analysis: Flurocarbon resin market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by type, application, and regions for the flurocarbon resin market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the flurocarbon resin market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

