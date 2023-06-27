Stem Cell Treatment Market revenue to cross USD 596 Million by 2035, says Research Nester

New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global stem cell treatment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~11% in the assessment period. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 40 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 12 billion in the year 2022. Stem cell therapy, or regenerative medicine, promotes the repair response of diseased, dysfunctional, or injured tissue using stem cells or their derivatives.

The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising demand for organ transplantation and the harsh reality that there are a limited number of organ donors and suppliers. In research for 2022, it was found that more than 100,000 Americans await organ transplants, and annually, nearly 6,000 die while waiting. Moreover, the rapid progress in the field of stem cells as well as the promising reports of clinical success stem cell treatment in various diseases such as neurodegenerative diseases and macular degeneration are expected to expand the market.

Stem Cell Treatment Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America to propel the highest growth

Regenerative Medicine segment to garner the highest growth

Market in Asia Pacific to grow at the highest rate





Growing Global Burden of Diseases to Boost Market Growth

The stem cell treatment market is anticipated to foresee exponential growth in the assessment period owing to the increasing spending on research & development (R&D), clinical trials, and approval for adult stem cell therapies, as well as education initiatives and patient advocacy in stem cell treatment across the world. The global widespread burden of various diseases and conditions like arthritis, autism, diabetes, leukemia, erectile dysfunction, infertility, lupus, psoriasis, multiple sclerosis, HIV, heart diseases, Crohn's disease, vitiligo, epilepsy, neuropathy, breast cancer, sickle cell disease, Parkinson's, acne scars, migraines, hepatitis, Ataxia, eczema, and many more are expected to boost demand for affordable, advanced, and best stem cell treatment, leading to market growth. It is observed that the total cost of chronic disease alone in the United States amounts to ~USD 3.7 trillion each year, or 19.6 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), inclusive of indirect costs associated with lost economic productivity.

Stem Cell Treatment Industry: Regional Overview

The global stem cell treatment market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Increasing Number of Trials to Drive Growth in the North American Region

The market in the North American region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The growth of the market in the region during the assessment period can be attributed to the presence of a developed healthcare infrastructure as well as the increasing number of clinical trials backed by the growing government funding for research on stem cell therapies. The United States (U.S.) administration provided ~USD 3.7 billion in 2001 for research on all forms of stem cells, including those from adult and other non-embryonic sources, and by 2019, one stem cell-based treatment had been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, used to treat patients with some types of cancer and disorders that affect the blood and immune system.

Growing Medical Tourism to Drive Growth in the Asia-Pacific Region

The stem cell treatment market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. The growth of the market in the region in the assessment period can be attributed to the vast pool of patients across the region suffering from a wide variety of medical conditions, including leukemia, thalassemia, damaged corneas, and several burns, as well as the augmenting medical tourism in emerging economies such as India, China, and other South Asian countries, besides the growing research investments by a few major market players in this field. As per findings, in India, the success rate of bone marrow transplants for blood cancer patients is almost 50%–75%, and for knee replacement stem cell therapy, it is around 100%. Moreover, stem cell treatment in India costs nearly 50% less than that in the USA, which is further expected to incite medical tourism in the region, boosting regional market growth.

Stem Cell Treatment Segmentation by Application

Regenerative Medicine

Drug Discovery and Development

The regenerative medicine segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The segment growth in the assessment year can be attributed to the rapidly increasing technological advancements as well as growing investment in R&D by the pharma companies in developing regenerative medicine, along with the increasing success rate of stem cell transplants worldwide and a burgeoning number of clinical trials on cell therapies, immunomodulation therapy, and tissue engineering. According to research, stem cell transplants in India have a 50% success rate in treating various types of cancer, thalassemia, aplastic anemia, and more, while showing an approximately 70%–80% success rate in treating non-malignant conditions such as aplastic anemia.

The cell acquisition segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The factors applicable to the growth of the segment include the rising applications of stem cells in treating various types of leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma as well as the augmenting discovery of the mechanism of acquisition of stem-like properties by various cells owing to the rapidly rising incidences attributed to chronic disease and immune disorders worldwide. It was stated by the WHO in 2018 that about 9.6 million deaths were caused by cancer in that year. Moreover, the cell production segment is expected to garner the highest share in the upcoming years owing to the increasing development and expansion of its sub-segments.

