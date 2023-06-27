[Latest] Global Bandsaw Machine Market Size/Share Worth USD 2.9 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 3.5%: Zion Market Research (Industrial Trends, Report, Analysis, Players, Outlook, Forecast, Growth, Value, Segmentation)

NEW YORK, United States, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Bandsaw Machine Market Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database. According to the latest research study, the demand of global bandsaw machine market size was worth at USD 2.2 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 2.9 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.

The report analyzes the global bandsaw machine market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the bandsaw machine industry.

What is Bandsaw Machine? How big is the Bandsaw Machine Industry?

Report Overview:

A bandsaw machine is a power tool or machine tool that can be used to cut a variety of materials, including plastic, metal, and wood. It is made out of a continuous metal band or blade with teeth along one edge that moves along two wheels. The blade is continuously chopped as a result of the wheels rotating it. The material to be cut is fed into the bandsaw machine through a slot in the flat work table, where it is cut by the blade. As the wheels turn, the teeth of the blade grab the material and sever it. Depending on the blade's breadth and the required cutting method, the machine's design enables either straight or curved cuts. For a variety of cutting needs, these machines come in various sizes and configurations. The construction, automotive, aerospace, metalworking, and a variety of other industries can all employ them.

Since they may be used to cut a variety of shapes, detailed patterns, and complex curves, bandsaw machines are widely used. Bandsaw machines have a number of benefits, including as excellent cutting precision, clean cuts, little material waste, and the capacity to work with thick and difficult materials. Their effectiveness, accuracy, and adaptability make them frequently selected over other cutting tools. The demand for effective cutting solutions across various industries, along with technological advances, are some of the reasons driving the bandsaw machine market.

Global Bandsaw Machine Market Dynamics:

Growth Factors:

Growing end-use industries drive the market growth: Woodworking, metalworking, automotive, aerospace, construction, and other industries drive bandsaw demand. Bandsaw machines are used more in these industries since they cut different materials efficiently. ICEX statistics shows that Spain's automotive sector, including cars and auto parts, contributes for 10% of GDP and 18% of exports. €18.9 billion 2021 vehicle export surplus. 300,000 assembly workers and 201,450 car parts workers make up nearly 2 million jobs in this industry. This sector employs 9%. Thus, end-use industries will drive bandsaw machine market expansion over the forecast years.

Restraints:

Safety and raw material price fluctuation impede market growth: Bandsaw blades and components require steel and other metals. Manufacturers may adjust bandsaw machine prices or profit margins due to raw material price fluctuations. Price fluctuation might hurt market growth. Bandsaws, like all cutting tools, are dangerous. Safety precautions can prevent injuries and property damage. Safety guidelines and bandsaw safety features are necessary to reduce these dangers. Thus, bandsaw machine price volatility and safety concerns would hinder market growth throughout the projection period.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 2.9 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 3.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players EVERISING MACHINE CO., Cobra Bandsaw Machines, Indotech Industries (I) Pvt. Ltd., Multicut Machine Tools, ITL Industries Limited, Cosen Saws, TecSaw International Limited, Marshall Machinery, Vishwacon Engineers Private Limited, Mega Machine Co. Ltd., Pro-Mech Engineering, Prosaw Limited., and Starrett among others. Key Segment By Type, By End-use Industry, By Technology, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options







Bandsaw Machine Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global bandsaw machine industry is segmented based on type, end-use industry, technology, and region.

The global market is divided into horizontal and vertical segments based on type. Over the projection period, the horizontal segment is anticipated to hold the greatest market share. The use of horizontal bandsaws in a variety of industries, including metalworking, woodworking, the automobile industry, and others, is credited with driving the segment's growth. Metalworking industries frequently employ horizontal bandsaw machines to cut metal bars, pipelines, profiles, and other metal workpieces. They are frequently found in metal processing manufacturing facilities, machine shops, and fabrication shops. Additionally, horizontal bandsaw machines are used in the automotive sector to cut metal components including tubing, rods, and other elements needed for the construction or repair of vehicles. driving the segment's growth during the projection period.

The global bandsaw machine market is divided into rubber, plastic, metal cutting, woodworking, and other end-use industries. Over the course of the projected period, the woodworking segment is anticipated to rule the market. The expansion of the furniture business is to blame for the segment's rise. The global bandsaw machine market is divided into manual, semi-automatic, and fully automatic segments based on technology.

The global bandsaw machine market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Horizontal

Vertical

By End-use Industry

Rubber

Plastic

Metal Cutting

Woodworking

Others

By Technology

Manual

Semi-automatic

Fully-automatic

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global bandsaw machine market include -

EVERISING MACHINE CO.

Cobra Bandsaw Machines

Indotech Industries (I) Pvt. Ltd.

Multicut Machine Tools

ITL Industries Limited

Cosen Saws

TecSaw International Limited

Marshall Machinery

Vishwacon Engineers Private Limited

Mega Machine Co. Ltd.

Pro-Mech Engineering

Prosaw Limited.

Starrett among others.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Bandsaw Machine market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 3.5% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Bandsaw Machine market size was valued at around US$ 2.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 2.9 billion by 2030.

The growing utilization of bandsaw machines in various industries including construction, automotive, and aerospace industries is expected to drive the growth of the bandsaw machine market during the forecast period.

Based on the type, the horizontal segment is expected to capture the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the end-use industry, the woodworking segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to capture the largest market share during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Bandsaw Machine industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Bandsaw Machine Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Bandsaw Machine Industry?

What segments does the Bandsaw Machine Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Bandsaw Machine Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By End-use Industry, By Technology, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America is predicted to lead the bandsaw machine market. Automotive, aerospace, woodworking, and metalworking industries drive the market's growth. Research predicts a 2.4% increase in the US wood goods market by 2023. Industrialization and technical improvements will grow the market. The region prioritizes technology and automation. Manufacturing methods, especially cutting technology, are innovated here. North American bandsaw manufacturers constantly create new features, automation, and cutting capabilities. Thus, this should boost the regional market.

Asia Pacific will have the greatest CAGR. Rapid industrialization drives regional growth. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are leading Asia Pacific industrialization. Automotive, aerospace, construction, and metalworking industries drive bandsaw machine demand in the region. Invest India predicts the Indian construction market would reach $1.4 Tn by 2025. 68 cities with populations over one million will contribute 75% of the GDP, up from 63% today. Manufacturing and infrastructure investments boost market growth.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In October 2019, by introducing a new line of bi-metal bandsaw blade blades, SIMONDS SAW raised the bar for performance across all metal-cutting business areas. Four new bi-metal bandsaw blades were created after extensive testing, prototyping, and optimization with experts. These blades excel in a variety of cutting tasks, including general purpose cutting, production cutting, cutting structural steel, and cutting tough exotic alloys.

