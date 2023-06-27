New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Carbon Disulfide Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470888/?utm_source=GNW



Carbon Disulfide Market Trends and Forecast



The future of the carbon disulfide market looks promising with opportunities in the pharmaceutical, agriculture, packaging, textile, and cosmetic end use industries. The global carbon disulfide market is expected to reach an estimated $185.0 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.6% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for cellophane from the packaging industry and growing inclination towards CS2 as an alternative to ammonia fertilizers in developing countries.



Carbon Disulfide Market



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Carbon Disulfide Market by Segments

Carbon Disulfide Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global carbon disulfide market by purity, application, end use, and region, as follows:



Carbon Disulfide Market by Purity [Value ($M) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Pure

Impure



Carbon Disulfide Market by Application [Value ($M) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Rayon

Rubber

Cleaning Carbon Nanotubes

Perfumes

Cellophane

Others



Carbon Disulfide Market by End Use [Value ($M) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Packaging

Textile

Cosmetics

Others



Carbon Disulfide Market by Region [Value ($M) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Carbon Disulfide Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, carbon disulfide companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the carbon disulfide companies profiled in this report include-

Nouryon

Arkema Group

Alfa Aesar

Toyobo

Parchem fine & specialty chemicals

Tedia

Carbon Disulfide Market Insights

The analyst forecast that rubber will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the growing demand for non-tire products along with rising vehicle production across the globe.

Pharmaceuticals is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increase use of carbon disulfide in manufacturing of number of medicines and intermediates and it also helps in getting rid of insects in cereals, grains, pulses, and other products that are kept in storage.

APAC will remain the largest region due to increasing consumption and production of carbon disulfide along with favourable government policies and legislations in the region in this region.

Features of the Carbon Disulfide Market



Market Size Estimates: Carbon disulfide market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Carbon disulfide market size by various segments, such as by purity, application, end use, and region

Regional Analysis: Carbon disulfide market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by purity, application, end use, and regions for the carbon disulfide market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the carbon disulfide market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the carbon disulfide market size?

Answer: The global carbon disulfide market is expected to reach an estimated $185.0 million by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for carbon disulfide market?

Answer: The global carbon disulfide market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 2.6% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the carbon disulfide market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for cellophane from the packaging industry and growing inclination towards CS2 as an alternative to ammonia fertilizers in developing countries.

Q4. What are the major segments for carbon disulfide market?

Answer: The future of the carbon disulfide market looks promising with opportunities in the pharmaceutical, agriculture, packaging, textile, and cosmetic end use industries.

Q5. Who are the key carbon disulfide companies?



Answer: Some of the key carbon disulfide companies are as follows:

Nouryon

Arkema Group

Alfa Aesar

Toyobo

Parchem fine & specialty chemicals

Tedia

Q6. Which carbon disulfide segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecast that rubber will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the growing demand for non-tire products along with rising vehicle production across the globe.

Q7. In carbon disulfide market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to significantly growing food packaging, textile, and agriculture industries and favourable government policies and legislations in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the carbon disulfide market by purity (pure and impure), application (rayon, rubber, cleaning carbon nanotubes, perfumes, cellophane, and others), end use (pharmaceuticals, agriculture, packaging, textile, cosmetics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to carbon disulfide market or related to carbon disulfide companies, carbon disulfide market size, carbon disulfide market share, carbon disulfide analysis, carbon disulfide market growth, carbon disulfide market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470888/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________