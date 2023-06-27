New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Adhesive Promoter Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470887/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the adhesive promoter market looks promising with opportunities in the in the plastic & composite, paint & coating, rubber, adhesive, and metal applications. The global adhesive promoter market is expected to reach an estimated $5.3 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing application in the electronics and packaging industries and on-going technological advancements in adhesion promoter industry.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global adhesive promoter market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Adhesive Promoter Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Silane

Maleic Anhydride

Chlorinated Polyolefins

Titanate & Zirconate

Others



Adhesive Promoter Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Plastics & Composites

Paints & Coatings

Rubber

Adhesives

Metals

Others



Adhesive Promoter Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, adhesive promoter companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the adhesive promoter companies profiled in this report include-

Momentive Performance Materials

Eastman Chemical Company

Dow Corning Corporation

BASF SE

Arkema SA

Evonik Industries AG

ALTANA AG

Air Products and Chemicals

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

AkzoNobel NV

The analyst forecasts that silane will remain the largest product type segment over the forecast period due to its increasing usage in the paint & coating and rubber applications.

Plastics & composites is expected to remain the largest application segment due to increasing usage in manufacturing of precision-engineered products owing to its properties, such as chemical resistance, light weight, and flexibility.

APAC will remain the largest region due to increasing application of adhesive promoters in the construction and paint and coating industries in the region.

Market Size Estimates: Adhesive promoter market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Adhesive promoter market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

Regional Analysis: Adhesive promoter market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product types, applications, and regions for the adhesive promoter market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the adhesive promoter market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

Q1. What is the adhesive promoter market size?

Answer: The global adhesive promoter market is expected to reach an estimated $5.3 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for adhesive promoter market?

Answer: The global adhesive promoter market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the adhesive promoter market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing application in the electronics and packaging industries and on-going technological advancements in adhesion promoter industry.

Q4. What are the major segments for adhesive promoter market?

Answer: The future of the adhesive promoter market looks promising with opportunities in the plastic & composite, paint & coating, rubber, adhesive, and metal applications.

Q5. Who are the key adhesive promoter companies?



Answer: Some of the key adhesive promoter companies are as follows:

Q6. Which adhesive promoter segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that silane will remain the largest product type segment over the forecast period due to its increasing usage in the paint & coating and rubber applications.

Q7. In adhesive promoter market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to increasing application of adhesive promoters in the construction and paint and coating industries in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global adhesive promoter market by product type (silane, maleic anhydride, chlorinated polyolefins, titanate & zirconate, and others), application (plastics & composites, paints & coatings, rubber, adhesives, metals, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



