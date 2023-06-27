Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Cumming, Georgia

CUMMING, Ga., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest single-family home community is coming soon to Cumming, Georgia. Northbrooke will feature luxury ranch-style home designs with a variety of expansive, open-concept floor plans in Forsyth County. The interest list is currently forming, and the community’s future Sales Center located at 6141 Namon Wallace Road, is scheduled to open this Fall.



Northbrooke offers home buyers seven ranch-style home designs with one- or two-story options ranging from 2,235 to 3,420+ square feet of luxury living space. Flexible floor plans feature up to 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and 2- or 3-car garages. Home buyers will enjoy expansive, open floor plans with luxurious primary bedroom suites and well-designed gourmet kitchens. Homes will be priced from the upper $600,000s.

“We are excited to bring our stunning new collection of luxury home designs to this very special community,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Atlanta. “Residents here will enjoy being surrounded by lush green space as well as modern conveniences with easy access to local shops, restaurants, and countless options for outdoor recreation. In addition, the Toll Brothers Georgia Design Studio will provide home buyers with top-tier personalization options to make their home truly their own.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Located in desirable Forsyth County, Northbrooke provides a private, serene setting that perfectly complements every lifestyle. Home buyers will enjoy low-maintenance living with proximity to Atlanta and convenient access to Georgia State Route 400 and Highway 369.

For more information on Northbrooke by Toll Brothers and other Toll Brothers communities throughout Georgia, call (888) 686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/Georgia .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

