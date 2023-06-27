The Privacy Layer for Web3, Iron Fish, Launches Node Application, Enabling Privacy-conscious Users to Run a Full Node in One Click

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iron Fish , a fully private, proof-of-work (PoW) based layer 1 blockchain with built-in compliance features, today announced the launch of the novel Iron Fish node app. The node app was designed to be highly accessible and user-friendly, and it enables users to run a full node in just one click, making it easier than ever to manage digital assets and contribute to the growth and decentralization of the privacy-preserving Iron Fish network.



With an emphasis on decentralization and accessibility, the Iron Fish team aims to offer privacy without compromise, even to those without any technical expertise.

Through the new Iron Fish node application, users can:

Launch a full node and sync with the Iron Fish network

View network data such as status and connected peers

Customize node settings

Take account of node resources

Create and delete accounts

Check token balances

Send and receive funds

Monitor transaction history and information

Import and export accounts

Maintain an address book of contact addresses

To learn more about Iron Fish and start using the node app, visit https://ironfish.network/use/node-app

Founded by Elena Nadolinski, Iron Fish has been in development since 2019, and leverages zero-knowledge proofs (zk-SNARKs) and the highest standards for encryption to serve as the native privacy layer for Web3. To date, the project has received $32.9M in VC funding from industry heavyweights including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Electric Capital, and Sequoia Capital. Iron Fish launched on Mainnet on April 20, 2023, following several successful testnet phases, which concluded with more than 60,000 full nodes running on the network.

ABOUT THE IRON FISH FOUNDATION

The Iron Fish Foundation is an organization supporting the growth of the Iron Fish network, a proof-of-work (PoW) based layer 1 blockchain network, intended to serve as a fully-compliant privacy layer for digital assets and Web3. Using zero-knowledge proofs (zk-SNARKS) and robust encryption standards, Iron Fish enables users to transact in a fully private way, without compromising on accessibility. Learn more about Iron Fish, the digital cash that embodies using privacy for good, at https://ironfish.network .

MEDIA CONTACT

David Goosenberg; david.goosenberg@serotonin.co