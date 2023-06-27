Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market to Surpass 34509.97 Million by 2030 Drives Due to the Increasing Adoption of Data-Intensive Applications

Westford, USA, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the rapid global adoption of 5G technology has created a significant demand for virtualized evolved packet core market growth to support the advanced capabilities of 5G networks. Introducing 5G networks brings unprecedented speed, ultra-low latency, and the ability to connect many devices simultaneously. These advancements pave the way for transformative applications and services across various industries, including healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, and smart cities.

Virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) solutions are designed to virtualize the functions necessary to build a voice and data 4G network. This innovative approach involves migrating core network components to software running on affordable commercial off-the-shelf servers. The global virtualized evolved packet core market encompasses various features, including solutions and services.

Prominent Players in Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

ZTE Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Mavenir

NEC Corporation

Affirmed Networks

Athonet

Ciena Corporation

ENEA

Infinera Corporation

Intel Corporation

Juniper Networks

NEC/Netcracker

Parallel Wireless

Radisys

Red Hat

VMware

Solution Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Growing Need to Reduce Operational Expenditures

The solution emerged as the dominant market segment, capturing the most significant global virtualized evolved packet core market share. This dominance can be attributed to several factors driving the growth of this segment. One of the critical factors is the growing need to reduce operational expenditures (OPEX) and capital expenditures (CAPEX) in the telecommunications industry.

The market in North America is projected to hold the largest share of the virtualized evolved packet core market during the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to the region's significant telecom players and well-established mobile service providers. The North America benefits from the presence of sizable telecom oligopolies, which contribute to a substantial portion of the demand for vEPC solutions.

Services Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Rising Demand for Services

The services segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global virtualized evolved packet core market throughout the forecast period. This rapid growth can be attributed to several factors driving the demand for services in the virtualized evolved packet core market.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific region are poised to be the fastest-growing market for virtualized evolved packet core during the forecast period. The region's remarkable growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT). The proliferation of these technologies across various industries has fueled the demand for advanced network infrastructure, including vEPC solutions.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the virtualized evolved packet core market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market

In September 2022, Deutsche Telekom (DT) and Mavenir announced the successful delivery and deployment of Mavenir's cloud-native 5G core for Deutsche Telekom in Germany. This collaboration aimed to enhance Deutsche Telekom's 5G network infrastructure by leveraging Mavenir's advanced cloud-native technology. Deutsche Telekom aimed to achieve improved network performance, scalability, and agility, enabling them to deliver high-quality and innovative 5G services to their customers by implementing Mavenir's solution.

Qualcomm Technologies made a significant announcement regarding sampling its Qualcomm X100 5G RAN Accelerator Card and Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform in 2022. These products were made available to global customers and partners for verification and integration in 5G mobile infrastructure solutions. Qualcomm's X100 5G RAN Accelerator Card and QRU100 5G RAN Platform are designed to enhance the performance and efficiency of 5G radio access networks (RAN) by providing advanced capabilities and functionalities.

