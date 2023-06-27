New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Essential Oil based Flavour and Fragrance Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470885/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the essential oil based flavour and fragrance market looks promising with opportunities in the fine fragrance, cosmetic & toiletry, soap & detergent, and aromatherapy end use industries. The global essential oil based flavour and fragrance market is expected to reach an estimated $40.3 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing consumption of processed food and personal care & cosmetic products and growing demand for natural and organic ingredients in the emerging economies.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global essential oil based flavour and fragrance market by product, end use, and region, as follows:



Essential Oil based Flavour and Fragrance Market by Product [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Orange Essential Oil

Corn mint Essential Oil

Eucalyptus Essential Oil

Pepper Mint Essential Oil

Lemon Essential Oil

Citronella Essential Oil

Patchouli Essential Oil

Clove Essential Oil

Ylang Ylang/Canaga Essential Oil

Lavender Essential Oil



Essential Oil based Flavour and Fragrance Market by End Use [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Fine Fragrance

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Soaps & Detergents

Aromatherapy

Others



Essential Oil based Flavour and Fragrance Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Essential Oil based Flavour and Fragrance Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies essential oil based flavour and fragrance companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the essential oil based flavour and fragrance companies profiled in this report include.

ADM

Agilex Fragrance

Akay Flavors & Aromatics

Alpha Aromatics

BASF SE

Bell Flavors & Fragrance

Biolandes

Comax MFG Corp

doTERRA International

Elevance Renewable Sciences

The analyst forecast that orange essential oil will witness the highest growth over the forecast period as it is highly used in the food and beverage industries to add a natural orange flavor to beverages, sweets, desserts, and various bakery and confectionary items.

Fine fragrance is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing adoption of natural products by manufacturers to deliver a better quality to their products.

APAC will remain the largest region due changing lifestyles and rapid economic expansion in countries like India, China, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

Market Size Estimates: Essential oil based flavour and fragrance market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Essential oil based flavour and fragrance market size by various segments, such as by product, end use, and region

Regional Analysis: Essential oil based flavour and fragrance market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product, end use, and regions for the essential oil based flavour and fragrance market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the essential oil based flavour and fragrance market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the essential oil based flavour and fragrance market size?

Q2. What is the growth forecast for essential oil based flavour and fragrance market?

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the essential oil based flavour and fragrance market?

Q4. What are the major segments for essential oil based flavour and fragrance market?

Q5. Who are the key essential oil based flavour and fragrance companies?



Answer: Some of the key essential oil based flavour and fragrance companies are as follows:

Q6. Which essential oil based flavour and fragrance segment will be the largest in future?

Q7. In essential oil based flavour and fragrance market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the essential oil based flavour and fragrance market by product (orange essential oil, corn mint essential oil, eucalyptus essential oil, pepper mint essential oil, lemon essential oil, citronella essential oil, patchouli essential oil, clove essential oil, ylang ylang/canaga essential oil, and lavender essential oil), end use (fine fragrance, cosmetics & toiletries, soaps & detergents, aromatherapy, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to essential oil based flavour and fragrance market or related to essential oil based flavour and fragrance companies, essential oil based flavour and fragrance market size, essential oil based flavour and fragrance market share, essential oil based flavour and fragrance analysis, essential oil based flavour and fragrance market growth, essential oil based flavour and fragrance market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

