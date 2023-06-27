New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dietary Fiber in the Global Food Additive Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470884/?utm_source=GNW



Dietary Fiber in the Food Additive Market Trends and Forecast



The future of the global dietary fiber in the global food additive market looks promising with opportunities in the beverage, bakery and confectionery, convenience food, frozen dessert and dairy, and sauce and dressing applications. The use of dietary fiber in the food additive market is expected to reach an estimated $5.3 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 11% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing urbanization coupled with increasing awareness towards the importance of maintaining a healthy diet and rising consumer preference towards natural food ingredients.



Dietary Fiber in the Food Additive Market



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Dietary Fiber in the Food Additive Market by Segments

Dietary Fiber in the Food Additive Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for dietary fiber in the global food additive market by raw material, type, application, and region, as follows:



Dietary Fiber in the Food Additive Market by Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Grains

Nuts & Seeds

Legumes



Dietary Fiber in the Food Additive Market by Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Insoluble

Cellulose

Hemicelluloses

Chitin & Chitosan

Lignin

Oat Bran

Wheat Fiber

Others

Soluble

Inulin

Pectin

Beta-Glucan

Corn Fibers

Others



Dietary Fiber in the Food Additive Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Beverages

Bakery and confectionery

Convenience foods

Frozen desserts and dairy

Sauces and dressings

Others



Dietary Fiber in the Food Additive Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Dietary Fiber Companies in the Food Additive Market

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, dietary fiber companies in the global food additives market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the dietary fiber companies in the global food additive market profiled in this report include-

BENEO

Lonza

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Batory Foods

Ingredion Incorporated

Roquette Freres

PURIS

Tate & Lyle

Emsland Group

Cargill

Dietary Fiber in the Food Additive Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that insoluble will witness a higher growth over the forecast period due to growing consumption of functional foods, increasing health concern among consumers, and changing diet pattern of customers.

Beverages is expected to remain the largest application segment due to the increasing consumer demand for healthier food options, which are rich in dietary fiber, improve digestive health, and reduce cholesterol levels.

APAC will remain the largest region due to changing lifestyle pattern, increasing consumers’ interest in healthy and functional food and the presence of major food and beverage suppliers in this region.

Features of Dietary Fiber in the Food Additive Market



Market Size Estimates: Dietary fiber in the food additive market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Dietary fiber in the food additive market size by various segments, such as by raw material, type, application, and region

Regional Analysis: Dietary fiber in the food additive market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different raw materials, types, applications, and regions for dietary fiber in the food additive market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for dietary fiber in the food additive market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the dietary fiber market size in terms of food additive market?

Answer: The food additive market size in terms of dietary fiber consumption is expected to reach an estimated $5.3 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for dietary fiber in the food additive market?

Answer: The consumption of dietary fiber in the food additive market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of dietary fiber in the food additive market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing urbanization coupled with increasing awareness towards the importance of maintaining a healthy diet and rising consumer preference towards natural food ingredients.

Q4. What are the major segments for dietary fiber in the food additive market?

Answer: The future of dietary fiber in the global food additive market looks promising with opportunities in the beverage, bakery and confectionery, convenience food, frozen dessert and dairy, and sauce and dressing applications.

Q6. Who are the key dietary fiber companies in the food additive market?



Answer: Some of the key dietary fiber companies in the global food additive market are as follows:

BENEO

Lonza

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Batory Foods

Ingredion Incorporated

Roquette Freres

PURIS

Tate & Lyle

Emsland Group

Cargill

Q7. Which will be the largest segment in the global food additive market in terms of dietary fiber consumption in the future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that insoluble will witness a higher growth over the forecast period due to growing consumption of functional foods, increasing health concern among consumers, and changing diet pattern of customers.

Q8. In dietary fiber in food additive market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to changing lifestyle pattern, increasing consumers’ interest in healthy and functional food and the presence of major food and beverage suppliers in this region.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the dietary fiber in food additive market by raw material (fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, nuts & seeds, and legumes), type (insoluble and soluble), application (beverages, bakery and confectionery, convenience foods, frozen desserts and dairy, sauces and dressings, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to dietary fiber in the global food additive market or related to dietary fiber in the global food additive companies, dietary fiber in the global food additive market size, dietary fiber in the global food additive market share, dietary fiber in the global food additive analysis, dietary fiber in the global food additive market growth, dietary fiber in the global food additive l market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470884/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________