Specialty Paper Market Trends and Forecast



The future of the specialty paper market looks promising with opportunities in the packaging & labeling, printing & publishing, building & construction, and industrial applications. The global specialty paper market is expected to reach an estimated $35.6 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing use of these papers for packaging and packed foods, e-commerce activities, roofing and flooring and increasing interest in eco-friendly goods that reduce post-consumer waste.



Specialty Paper Market



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Specialty Paper Market by Segments

Specialty Paper Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global specialty paper market by product, application, and region, as follows:



Specialty Paper Market by Product [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Décor

Thermal

Carbonless

Kraft

Others



Specialty Paper Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Packaging & Labeling

Printing & Publishing

Building & Construction

Industrial

Others



Specialty Paper Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Specialty Paper Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, specialty paper companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the specialty paper companies profiled in this report include-

Domtar

Glatfelter

Mondi

Sappi

Fedrigoni

International Paper Company

Specialty Paper Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that kraft is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing use of specialty paper in kraft owing to their porosity, flexibility, printability, and durability characteristics.

Packaging & labeling is expected to remain the largest segment due to the significant usage of specialty paper in currency, security papers, cheque paper, and postage stamp.

Europe will remain the largest region due to the growing online shopping activities that drives the demand for specialized paper-based packaging and protected product delivery and the presence of major food manufacturers in the region.

Features of the Specialty Paper Market



Market Size Estimates: Specialty paper market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Specialty paper market size by various segments, such as by product, application, and region

Regional Analysis: Specialty paper market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different products, applications, and regions for the specialty paper market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the specialty paper market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the specialty paper market size?

Answer: The global specialty paper market is expected to reach an estimated $35.6 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for specialty paper market?

Answer: The global specialty paper market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the specialty paper market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing use of these papers for packaging and packed foods, e-commerce activities, roofing and flooring and increasing interest in eco-friendly goods that reduce post-consumer waste.

Q4. What are the major segments for specialty paper market?

Answer: The future of the specialty paper market looks promising with opportunities in the packaging & labeling, printing & publishing, building & construction, and industrial applications.

Q5. Who are the key specialty paper companies?



Answer: Some of the key specialty paper companies are as follows:

Q6. Which specialty paper segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that kraft is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its growing use owing to its porosity, flexibility, printability, and durability characteristics.

Q7. In specialty paper market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Europe will remain the largest region due to the growing online shopping activities that drives the demand for specialized paper-based packaging and protected product delivery and presence of major food manufacturers in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global specialty paper market by product (décor, thermal, carbonless, kraft, and others), application (packaging & labeling, printing & publishing, building & construction, industrial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to specialty paper market or related to specialty paper companies, specialty paper market size, specialty paper market share, specialty paper analysis, specialty paper market growth, specialty paper market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

