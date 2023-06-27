The self-adherent wraps market size is projected to grow from US$ 295.14 million in 2022 to US$ 404.11 million by 2028; the market expected to record a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2028

New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Self-Adherent Wraps Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type and End Use" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470875/?utm_source=GNW





Self-adherent wraps are used for ankle sprains, swellings, and strains.They are also suitable for soft cushioning support or coverage for a bruise or related wound.



These wraps are used by healthcare facilities and specialty clinics which do not often deal with open wounds or surgical incisions.Self-adherent wraps are also highly used in household healthcare, gyms, sports institutes, and training centers.



Self-adherent wraps are convenient, cost-effective, and are available across various distribution centers such as pharmacies, specialty clinics, and online retail platforms.



In recent years, the e-commerce industry has been growing rapidly. An increasing number of consumers buy different products online due to the best price, convenience, fast and easy delivery, diversity of products, and special promotions (free shipping, discounts, loyalty program, cashback, etc.). An online pharmacy is a convenient and quick shop from where consumers can quickly order different medicines and other related products. For older adults, physically challenged people, and working professionals, online pharmacy is a convenient way of purchasing different medical products. Online pharmacies save consumers the trouble of visiting local pharmacy shops and waiting in line for medicines. Online pharmacies also offer discounts on various products purchased in bulk. With online pharmacies, consumers can place orders anytime from anywhere. Also, 24*7 online customer support is provided to solve consumers’ queries regarding medicines. Online pharmacies provide the facility of cashless payments by credit card or debit card, or Paytm, or consumers can also pay by cash on delivery. Due to all these benefits, consumers prefer online pharmacies to buy different products. As a result, the online pharmacy sector has grown exponentially, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Online retailers and online pharmacies offer self-adherent wraps of different brands in various sizes and colors. This factor is expected to drive the self-adherent wraps market across the globe.



In 2021, Europe held the largest revenue share of the global self-adherent wraps market whereas North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. . The North America self-adherent wraps market has progressed over the past few years due to rising expenditure on healthcare infrastructure supported by favorable government policies and frameworks. Increasing incidence of trauma-related injuries and surgeries has created a demand in the self-adherent wraps market in the region. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of fatal work injuries in the US increased from 4,764 in 2020 to 5,190 in 2021, registering an 8.9% growth rate. However, the cases involving sprains, strains, and tears in the country declined from 317,530 in 2016 to 266,530 in 2020. Moreover, North America has the presence of several leading self-adherent wraps manufacturers such as 3M Co, Cardinal Health Inc, Primed Medical Products Inc, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Companies Inc, Dynarex Corporation, Milliken & Company, and Medline Industries LP. Therefore, the advantages of self-adherent wraps, established healthcare system, presence of major market players, and the increasing incidence of fatal work injuries are anticipated to boost the self-adherent wraps market growth in the region during the forecast period.



3M Co, Cardinal Health Inc, PRIMED Medical Products Inc, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc, Walgreens Co, Dynarex Corp, Milliken & Co, Medline Industries LP, Essity AB, Steroplast Healthcare Ltd, and Performance Health Holding Inc are a few of the major players operating in the global self-adherent wraps market. Market players continuously focus on strategic development initiatives such as research and development, merger and acquisition, expansion, and new product launch for offering high-quality and innovative products.



The overall self-adherent wraps market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include VPs; business development managers; market intelligence managers; national sales managers; and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the self-adherent wraps market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470875/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________