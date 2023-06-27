Western Now Canada-Wide: From British Columbia to the Maritimes

High River, AB, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 1, 2023, Western Financial Group (Western) welcomed Huestis Insurance and Associates Ltd (HIAL) to the Group. Following an initial investment in HIAL in 2021, Western closed a deal to purchase the remaining shares of HIAL effective May 1, 2023. This transaction reinforces Western’s service offering to the Maritimes, with physical locations in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. Western now owns and operates insurance brokerages from coast to coast and continues to be one of the largest Insurance brokerages in Canada.

This is an excellent fit for Western and HIAL as both companies share important values and a strong focus on exceeding customer expectations, putting our customers and people first, and emphasizing community relationships and social responsibility.

The week of May 8, representatives from Western’s Executive Leadership Team met with HIAL employees in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island to introduce themselves, respond to questions and get to know more about how they carried out their business.

“It was great to go into the branches and talk with HIAL employees,” said Kenny Nicholls, President and CEO, Western Financial Group. “They are a positive and hard-working group. We are all looking forward to a successful future together.”

While in Saint John, David Huestis, Executive Advisor to the President and CEO, and Kenny made a $5,000 donation to the Salvation Army and another $5,000 donation to Bobby’s Hospice on behalf of the newly-expanded Western Financial Group.

“Both HIAL and Western strongly believe in supporting our communities,” said David. “We were pleased to join together in giving back to these two worthy causes.”

“Both companies have a long history of providing insurance expertise, serving the communities where our employees and their families live, work and play,” added David. “We are excited about this solid partnership that will benefit all our Maritime customers.”

HIAL’s leadership is remaining on board, with David Huestis as the Executive Advisor to the President and CEO and Troy Bohan, Vice-President, Sales and Operations, HIAL, leading the entire brokerage group. With the support of Western’s Executive Leadership Team, David, Troy and HIAL will continue to ensure business as usual, remaining committed to HIAL customers and employees as they have been doing for over 57 years.

Western Financial Group Inc.

Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western Financial Group is a diversified insurance services company focused on creating security and peace of mind and has provided over one million Canadians with the proper protection for over 100 years. Western is committed to community service, customer service, innovation, growth, and people while providing personal and business insurance through our engaged team of over 2,000 people in over 200 locations, affiliates, and various connected channels.

Since the very beginning, supporting our local communities has guided everything we do - it’s who we are. In 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation (our non-profit charity) was created as a way for our team members to give back and positively impact the people and pride in the places where we live, work and play – to date we have invested over $5 million back into our communities.

Western Financial Group is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company.

Huestis Insurance and Associates Ltd

Founded in 1966 and based in Saint John, New Brunswick, HIAL is the largest brokerage group in the Maritimes, with 27 branches in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island. We are a traditional brokerage that offers full service to customers in personal, commercial, life and health insurance lines.

HIAL believes in giving back to our communities. Reinvesting time and resources into the communities in which we live and work is our way of showing our appreciation for the clients who have shown us their support and have trusted us with their insurance over the years.

