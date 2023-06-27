Supply Chain Finance Market Size Booming to Touch USD 11.8 Billion by 2029 | BlueWeave Consulting

New Delhi, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global supply chain finance market is flourishing due to the increasing investments by businesses in supply chain finance solutions for monitoring pre-trade, post-trade, and examining cross-asset and cross-market trades.



BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated the global supply chain finance market size at USD 6.68 billion in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, BlueWeave expects to grow at a CAGR of 8.55% reaching USD 11.76 billion by 2029. Supply chain finance helps importers and exporters overcome financial differences. It provides short- to medium-term working capital, which ensures the security of the stock or service being exported or imported through the use of supporting products or structures that mitigate risk. Small organizations are increasing their investments in supply chain finance solutions for monitoring pre-trade, post-trade, and examining cross-asset and cross-market trades, which is driving market growth. Many fintech organizations are implementing supply chain finance systems to increase revenue development opportunities and improve service efficiencies, which promotes supply chain finance adoption. Therefore, these are some of the major factors which will propel market growth.





Opportunity: Increasing number of product launches by major market players

To remain competitive in the marketplace, the top companies in the sector are strongly inclined to implement various growth methods, such as capacity expansion, new product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, regional expansion, and product innovation. For example, IBSFINtech expanded its product offerings in March 2022 with the launch of VNDZY, a comprehensive SaaS solution for Supply Chain Finance. IBSFINtech is a globally renowned risk, treasury, and trade finance management firm that provides digitized explanations for the end-to-end industrialization of a company's cash flow, treasury, liquidity, risk, and trade finance processes. The SaaS platform VNDZY, powered by AI, enables a linked ecosystem for corporations to establish a win-win solution backed by modern technology.

Overall, the rising product launches by major market players bring advancements, innovation, and increased accessibility to the supply chain finance market. They contribute to the optimization of supply chain operations, risk management, financial stability, and collaboration among supply chain participants. As a result, the global supply chain finance market is poised for growth and offers new opportunities for businesses to optimize their working capital and strengthen their supply chain relationships.

Challenge: Lack of skilled professionals with proficiency in supply chain finance

The shortage of experienced personnel with supply chain finance expertise can be a significant barrier for organizations in the supply chain finance industry, as supply chain finance necessitates a specialized skill set that integrates knowledge of finance, logistics, and supply chain management. Professionals in this profession must comprehend the complexities of global trade, the various financing options accessible, and the capacity to properly manage risk. Companies may face a number of issues due to a scarcity of competent people with expertise in supply chain financing. As a result, organizations may struggle to develop new solutions and react to changing market conditions, which can lead to a lack of innovation in the industry. Therefore, the shortage of skilled professionals with proficiency in supply chain finance could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Supply Chain Finance Market - By Provider

Based on provider, the global supply chain finance market is segmented into banks, trade finance house, and others. Banks coverage is expected to be the fastest-growing coverage segment during the forecast period. Banks are still prominent players in the supply chain finance business, and their dominance can be attributable to a variety of factors. Banks have a wealth of experience in offering trade finance solutions, including supply chain financing. They have established relationships with exporters, importers, and other supply chain participants and have the knowledge to manage the risks involved with cross-border transactions.

Global Supply Chain Finance Market - By Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channel, the global supply chain finance market is split into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The SMEs segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant share of the global revenue. Smaller enterprises commonly have little access to loans and other forms of interim financing to cover the cost of goods they intend to buy or sell. Supply chain finance bridged the financial gap between importers and exporters by providing short- to medium-term working capital in small and medium-sized enterprises, which ensures the security of the stock or service being exported or imported with accompanying products or structures that mitigate risk.

Global Supply Chain Finance Market - By Region

The global supply chain finance market is dominated by the North America region. North America is anticipated to cover a significant share over the forecast period. This is due to the presence of a large number of firms and retailers who are implementing supply chain finance solutions to expand their worldwide supply and logistics network. North America thus dominates the supply chain finance market growth. Furthermore, as enterprises have expanded geographically, they have to reassess their existing supply chain and logistic network. The need to manage safety throughout this supply chain review is likely to drive the supply chain finance market in the United States.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Supply Chain Finance Market

The global supply chain finance market has grown in recent years; but, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market growth dropped in 2020. This was connected to a rise in remote working and social distancing, which created a problem for supply chain finance in financial organizations in obtaining data from a variety of places and sources. All of these elements enhanced the possibility of danger in the form of an unregistered conduit to communicate misreported trades. However, organizations were increasingly turning to supply chain financing to ensure the safety of their supply chain operations. This, in turn, drove the expansion of the supply chain financing business during the epidemic.

Competitive Landscape

The global supply chain finance market is highly competitive, with all the players continually competing to gain a larger market share. The key players are Asian Development Bank, Bank of America Corporation, Citigroup, Inc., Eulers Herms (Allianz Trade), HSBC Group, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., Royal Bank of Scotland Plc, Standard Chartered, Axis Bank Limited, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank Limited, and HDFC Bank Limited.

Recent Developments

In May 2022 - Kinaxis revealed a breakthrough in advanced analytics for supply chain planning at Kinexions, 2022, its annual supply chain innovators conference, by releasing its new Planning, Al analytical approach. Planning is a component of the Kinaxis Rapid Response platform. Al is the first concurrent planning system that can automatically find and combine the optimum heuristics, optimization, and machine learning combinations.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2019–2022 Base Year – 2022 Estimated Year – 2023 Forecast Period – 2023–2029 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Product/ Service Segmentation Offerings, Providers, Application, End User Key Players Asian Development Bank, Bank of America Corporation, Citigroup, Inc., Eulers Herms (Allianz Trade), HSBC Group, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., Royal Bank of Scotland Plc, Standard Chartered, Axis Bank Limited, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank Limited, HDFC Bank Limited

By Offerings

Export and Import Bills

Letter of Credit

Performance Bonds

Shipping Guarantees

Others

By Providers

Banks

Trade Finance House

Others

By Application

Domestic

International

By End User

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)







