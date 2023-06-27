Controlled-Environment Agriculture Market Size More Than Doubles to Cross USD 211 Billion by 2029 | BlueWeave Consulting

New Delhi, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global controlled-environment agriculture market is gaining traction because of the increasing focus on food production and growing preference for organic and naturally produced fruits and vegetables.



BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated the global controlled-environment agriculture market size at USD 95.42 billion in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, the global controlled-environment agriculture market size is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 14.21% reaching a value of USD 211.73 billion by 2029. The lack of arable land due to expanding urbanization, the need for year-round food production, climate change and unpredictable weather patterns, and water scarcity in both developed and developing nations are all significant growth drivers for the global controlled-environment agriculture market. The market is also being driven forward by technological advancements and the use of automation in agricultural processes.





Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Market – Overview

Through the use of technology, controlled environment agriculture (CEA) enables producers to modify the environment around a crop to achieve desired results. Examples of agriculture in a controlled environment include greenhouses, aquaculture, hydroponics, and aquaculture. Crops may be grown all year long due to CEA, and the quantity of carbon and nutrients the plants receive can be changed to maximize output. By eliminating potential sources of contamination, CEA methods can improve food safety. They also promote supply security because they are unaffected by environmental factors outside of the production facility and do away with seasonality to generate constant market pricing that benefits both producers and consumers.

Sample Request @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/report/controlled-environment-agriculture-market/report-sample

Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Market – By Crop Type

Based on crop type, the global controlled-environment agriculture market is segmented into flowers, mushrooms, strawberries, pepper, tomato, and others. The tomatoes segment holds the highest share in the global controlled-environment agriculture market. The increasing global demand for tomatoes for consumption as a staple food, as well as for industrial use, is boosting tomato production in a controlled environment to meet this growing demand. It provides year-round production of high-quality tomatoes. There is a higher yield when production takes place in a greenhouse rather than an open field.

Please Visit the Press Release: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/press-release/global-controlled-environment-agriculture-market-size-more-than-doubles-to-cross-usd-211-billion-by-2029

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Market

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic hampered the growth of the global controlled environment agriculture market. The market was gaining immense traction from the developed and fastest emerging economies including the United States, Germany, India, and China. However, the deployment of CEA facilities and technologies was hindered due to the imposition of lockdowns and restrictions on the supply chains. The research and development activities surrounding controlled environment agriculture were also impeded during the period due to a lack of funding in the sector. The market is anticipated to remain slow in the post-COVID-19 period as well.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global controlled-environment agriculture market include AeroFarms, Gotham Greens, Plenty, Green Sense Farms, Mirai, Sky Greens, Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd, Grow Pod Solutions, LLC, Nelson and Pade, Inc., Fresh Box Farms, Amhydro, Innovation Agri-Tech Group, Raven Industries, Inc, AGCO, and Deere & Company.

To further enhance their market share, these companies employ various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and new product launches.

Don’t miss the business opportunity in the Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and the Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.







Recent Developments

In May 2023 – Virginia, United States, recently signed House Bill 1563 and Senate Bill 1240 to provide sales tax exemptions to Commercial Environment Agriculture Commercial Facility.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2019–2022 Base Year – 2022 Estimated Year – 2023 Forecast Period – 2023–2029 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Product/ Service Segmentation Technology, Offering, Crop Type, Business, Region Key Players AeroFarms, Gotham Greens, Plenty, Green Sense Farms, Mirai, Sky Greens, Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., Grow Pod Solutions, LLC, Nelson and Pade, Inc., Fresh Box Farms, Amhydro, Innovation Agri-Tech Group, Raven Industries, Inc, AGCO, Deere & Company

By Technology

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

Others

By Offering

Lighting Systems

Heating Systems

Growing Media

Nutrients

Others

By Crop Type

Flower

Mushroom

Strawberries

Pepper

Tomato

Others

By Business

Equipment Manufacturer

Consultancy

Retail Food Product Seller

Other Services

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)







Please Find Below Some Related Topics:

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting provides comprehensive Market Intelligence (MI) Solutions to businesses regarding various products and services online and offline. We offer all-inclusive market research reports by analyzing qualitative and quantitative data to boost the performance of your business solutions. BlueWeave has built its reputation from scratch by delivering quality inputs and nourishing long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital MI solutions companies providing agile assistance to make your business endeavors successful.

Contact Us:

BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt. Ltd

+1 866 658 6826 | +1 425 320 4776 | +44 1865 60 0662

info@blueweaveconsulting.com

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/