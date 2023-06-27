Infor and Sertifi Partner to Make Card Authorizations Faster, More Secure for Hotels

CHICAGO, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sertifi, developers of a complete agreements platform used by over 17,500 hospitality, event, and travel companies, and Infor, developers of integrated and scalable hospitality solutions, today announced their integrated credit card authorization offering. This is the second joint offering between Sertifi and Infor, who previously integrated with Sertifi’s e-signature solution, giving hoteliers a way to capture event e-signatures and payments from Infor Sales & Catering.

Hotels around the globe use Infor HMS to unify operations, drive strategy with business data, and deliver a consistently great guest experience. Combined with the power of Sertifi, hoteliers now have a faster, more secure way to capture credit card authorizations with a completely digital experience. First, guests conveniently complete and sign authorization forms from any device and location using Sertifi’s authorization solution. Sertifi then automatically and securely posts the guest’s information to Infor HMS, giving hotel staff a complete view of the reservation from their PMS.

“We’re excited to grow our partnership with Sertifi and deliver the same efficiency and security to finalizing authorizations as we have to finalizing event business,” said David Purcell, vice president of product management at Infor. “The ability for hoteliers to easily capture authorizations and centralize information helps us achieve our goal to efficiently and intelligently deliver great guest experiences.”

“We’re grateful that leading hospitality brands like Infor trust us with their guest relationships and data,” said Nick Stojka, co-CEO of Sertifi. “By keeping guest information centralized across systems, not only do processes become faster and more secure – we create a better experience for guests across the entire hospitality network.”





About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor’s mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor’s 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit Infor.com.

About Sertifi

Sertifi provides a complete agreements platform used by tens of thousands of hospitality and travel businesses in more than 135 countries. Brands like Marriott, Topgolf, and AEG Worldwide trust Sertifi to efficiently and securely sign documents, complete payments, and exchange card authorizations with their customers and business partners. With decades of experience in hospitality and travel, Sertifi is building a network that gives guests and travelers across the globe a great experience from the start.