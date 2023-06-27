Modular Data Center Market to Boost in Coming Years – Projected to Reach worth USD 86.44 billion by 2029 | BlueWeave Consulting

New Delhi, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global modular data centre market is expected to expand significantly as organisations increasingly use modular solutions to satisfy their expanding data storage and processing needs. Modular data centres may be swiftly deployed, allowing organisations to respond fast to business and IT demands. Security issues, a lack of standardisation, and the complexity of design, build, and management are expected to stymie market expansion. Modular data centres can be difficult to design, construct, and manage. Because of this complexity, greater prices and lengthier deployment periods may dissuade certain organisations from adopting this technology..

A recent study by the strategic consulting and market research firm; BlueWeave Consulting revealed that the global modular data center market size was estimated at USD 21.26 billion in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, the Global Modular Data Center Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.41% reaching a value of USD 86.44 billion by 2029. The global modular data centre market is expected to expand significantly as organisations increasingly use modular solutions to satisfy their expanding data storage and processing needs. Modular data centres may be swiftly deployed, allowing organisations to respond fast to business and IT demands. This is critical in businesses like healthcare, finance, and e-commerce, where downtime can have a major impact on operations and revenue. Modular data centres can be scaled up and down fast and inexpensively, allowing organisations to adapt to changing business needs and IT requirements. This scalability allows businesses to grow capacity as needed without having to create a new data centre, which can be costly and time-consuming.





Advancement in technology is driving the opportunity in the market growth

Edge computing, which involves processing data closer to the source or at the network edge, has gained prominence with the rise of IoT devices, real-time analytics, and low-latency applications. Modular data centers provide an ideal solution for deploying edge computing infrastructure due to their compact size, scalability, and ability to be easily deployed in remote locations. The increasing demand for high-performance computing (HPC) and data-intensive applications has led to the need for higher-density computing environments. Modular data centers are designed to support high-density computing with efficient power and cooling solutions. Advanced technologies such as liquid cooling and innovative airflow management systems enable the efficient operation of high-density IT equipment within modular data centers.

Sample Request @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/report/modular-data-centers-market/report-sample

IT & Telecom Sector segment held the largest market share by industry vertical

By industry vertical, the market is divided into BFSI, IT & telecom, government & defense, media & entertainment, healthcare, retail and others. The IT and Telecom segment had the highest revenue share in 2022 and is expected to expand during the projection period. The modular data centre, which is made up of micro modules, is becoming more common. Large telecom and Internet organisations, as well as large and medium-sized businesses, place a great value on the predictability and adaptability of micro modules. Many telecom firms throughout the world employ micro modules. The healthcare sub-segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the category over the forecast period. There is an unprecedented demand for patient care capacity, electricity reliability, and connectivity in the healthcare sector. One solution that meets these three critical hospital criteria is prefabricated modular data centres, which are self-contained containers that hold IT capabilities in big, medium, and small levels, as well as all the associated power and cooling infrastructure.

Please Visit the Press Release: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/press-release/global-modular-data-center-market-to-boost-in-coming-years-projected-to-reach-worth-usd-86-44-billion-by-2029

Impact of COVID-19 on the Modular Data Center Market

During the pandemic, the modular data centre sector, like many other industries, encountered difficulties in the worldwide supply chain. International trade restrictions, factory closures, and logistical issues all impacted the supply of raw materials, components, and equipment needed to manufacture modular data centres. This resulted in delivery and deployment timelines being pushed back. During the pandemic, many organisations experienced financial uncertainty and budget constraints. Because of the economic crisis and the need to conserve funds, capital expenditure on IT infrastructure projects, particularly modular data centres, has been decreased. This slowdown in investment has an impact on market growth to some extent.

Competitive Landscape

The modular data center market is fragmented, with numerous players serving the market. The key players dominating the global modular data center market are Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Vertiv Group Corp., Eaton, Schneider Electric, Baselayer Technology, LLC., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Cannon Technologies Ltd., PCX Holding LLC, IBM Corporation, IO Data Centers, LLC, Rahi Systems, and other prominent players. The key marketing strategies adopted by the players are facility expansion, product diversification, alliances, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisition to expand their customer reach and gain a competitive edge in the overall market.

Don’t miss the business opportunity of the Global Modular Data Center market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The report's in-depth analysis provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and the global modular data center market statistics. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the global modular data center market along with industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.







Recent Developments

In June 2022- In Europe, Schneider Electric unveiled their simple modular data centre all-in-one solution. This innovative simple prefabricated solution has been standardised and tested. It has shorter lead times and a speedier time to market. Its modular design delivers a more robust and predictable TCO, costing about 15% less than standard ETO (Engineer to order).

In Europe, Schneider Electric unveiled their simple modular data centre all-in-one solution. This innovative simple prefabricated solution has been standardised and tested. It has shorter lead times and a speedier time to market. Its modular design delivers a more robust and predictable TCO, costing about 15% less than standard ETO (Engineer to order). In June 2022- Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) announced the expansion of its distributed cloud services with dedicated regions and the preview of the Compute Cloud@Customer. OCI Dedicated Regions provides the entire public cloud to more customers and customer data centres with a new, smaller infrastructure footprint and lower price. The new OCI Dedicated Region consumes 60-75% less data centre space and power on average, with a typical customer paying roughly USD 1 Billion per year.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2019–2022 Base Year – 2022 Estimated Year – 2023 Forecast Period – 2023–2029 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage North America (United States, Canada), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Russia, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, , Vietnam, Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Iran, South Africa, Nigeria, Algeria, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Product/ Service Segmentation Component, Organization Size, Industry Vertcal, Region Key Players Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Vertiv Group Corp., Eaton, Schneider Electric, Baselayer Technology, LLC., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Cannon Technologies Ltd., PCX Holding LLC, IBM Corporation, IO Data Centers, LLC, Rahi Systems, and other prominent players.

By Component

Solutions

All-in-one Module Individual Module IT

Power

Cooling

Services

Design And Consulting Integration And Deployment Maintenance & Support

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Retail

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa







Please Find Below Some Related Topics:

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting provides all-inclusive Market Intelligence (MI) Solutions to businesses regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer comprehensive market research reports by analyzing qualitative and quantitative data to boost your business solution's performance. BWC has built its reputation from scratch by delivering quality inputs and nourishing long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are a promising digital MI solutions company providing agile assistance to make your business endeavors successful.

Contact Us:

BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt. Ltd

+1 866 658 6826 | +1 425 320 4776 | +44 1865 60 0662