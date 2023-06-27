Silicon Battery Market Size Zooming at Robust CAGR of 48.56% And Reaching a Value of USD 427.14 Million by 2029 | BlueWeave Consulting

New Delhi, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global silicon battery market is rapidly growing due to an increasing demand for high-performance energy storage solutions and favorable features of silicon batteries compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries.

BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated global silicon battery market size at USD 51.24 million in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, BlueWeave expects the global silicon battery market size to grow at a robust CAGR of 48.56% reaching a value of USD 427.14 million by 2029. The global silicon battery market is expanding rapidly and showing encouraging signs. Because of their better energy density and longer lifespan, silicon-based batteries have emerged as a potential alternative to standard lithium-ion batteries. The market is being propelled by rising demand for efficient and sustainable energy storage solutions in a variety of industries, including automotive, electronics, and renewable energy. Advances in silicon anode technology, which leads to higher battery performance, greater investments in R&D efforts, and rising utilization of silicon batteries in electric cars are among the key themes. The global silicon batter market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period, owing to continued technical innovations and rising environmental concerns.





Global Silicon Battery Market – Overview

An innovative energy storage device known as a silicon battery makes use of silicon as a crucial component in its electrodes. Instead of using graphite-based anodes as conventional lithium-ion batteries do, silicon batteries use silicon nanowires or silicon alloys, which have a higher energy-storage capacity. Silicon is a viable material for next-generation batteries because of its theoretically considerably larger capacity to hold lithium ions. The rapid expansion and contraction of silicon electrodes during charge-discharge cycles is a problem that shortens the life of batteries. To get beyond these restrictions and improve silicon batteries for widespread usage in portable gadgets, electric vehicles (EVs), and renewable energy systems, researchers are currently investigating a variety of ways.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Silicon Battery Market

The global silicon battery market experienced significant disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The initial phase of the outbreak led to supply chain challenges, factory shutdowns, and decreased demand. However, despite these hurdles, the market demonstrated resilience. As the world adapted to the new normal, the demand for sustainable energy storage solutions increased, providing a potential growth opportunity for silicon battery manufacturers. The pandemic highlighted the importance of reliable and efficient energy storage systems, driving the adoption of silicon batteries in various sectors, including automotive, renewable energy, and electronics. While COVID-19 posed challenges, the global silicon battery market emerged with promising prospects for post-pandemic recovery.

Global Silicon Battery Market – By Key Component

On the basis of key component, the global silicon battery market is divided into Cathode, Anode, and Electrolyte segments. The cathode segment is the largest contributor to the growth of the global silicon battery market. The cathode is a critical component responsible for storing and releasing positive ions during the battery's operation. Given its central role in the battery's overall performance, it is often a key focus of research and development efforts.

Competitive Landscape

Global silicon battery market is fiercely competitive. Major companies in the market include Amprius Inc., Enevate Corporation, XG Sciences Inc., Enovix Corporation, California Lithium Battery Inc., OneD Material LLC, Nanotek Instruments Inc., LeydenJar Technologies BV, Neovoltaic SA, Group14 Technologies Inc., Nexeon Ltd., EnZinc Inc., Talga Resources Ltd, Zeptor Corporation, and Sila Nanotechnologies Inc. These companies use various strategies, including increasing investments in their R&D activities, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, licensing agreements, and new product and service releases to further strengthen their position in global silicon battery market.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of Global Silicon Battery Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in Global Silicon Battery Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.







Recent Developments

In May 2022 - Sila, a next-generation battery materials company, announced the purchase of a facility with more than 600,000 square feet of space located in Moses Lake, Washington, to be used to manufacture Sila’s breakthrough lithium-ion anode materials at automotive volumes and quality. Powered with hydropower, the facility is located on 160 acres of land close to rail lines for convenient and efficient shipping.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2019–2022 Base Year – 2022 Estimated Year – 2023 Forecast Period – 2023–2029 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Product/ Service Segmentation Type, Key Components, Application, Capacity, Region Key Players Amprius Inc., Enevate Corporation, XG Sciences Inc., Enovix Corporation, California Lithium Battery Inc., OneD Material LLC, Nanotek Instruments Inc., LeydenJar Technologies BV, Neovoltaic SA, Group14 Technologies Inc., Nexeon Ltd., EnZinc Inc., Talga Resources Ltd, Zeptor Corporation, Sila Nanotechnologies Inc.

By Type

Cells

Battery Packs

By Key Component

Cathode

Anode

Electrolyte

Others

By Application

By Capacity

<3,000 mAh

3,000–10,000 mAh

>10,000 mAh

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa







