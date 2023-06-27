Membrane Filtration Technologies Market to be Worth $22.2 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Membrane Filtration Technologies Market by Type (Reverse Osmosis, Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration, Nanofiltration), Construction, Membrane Material (Polymeric, Ceramic), Sector (Municipal, Residential, Industrial) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030”, the global membrane filtration technologies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030 to reach $22.2 billion by 2030.

Membrane filtration is a separation process to remove unwanted particles and contaminants from the liquid using a semi‑permeable membrane. Membrane filtration technologies are used for water purification to improve water quality. It offers four main membrane techniques that include reverse osmosis, nanofiltration, ultrafiltration, and microfiltration. These technologies offer different pore sizes to separate specific components from the liquid. These membranes are made of organic and inorganic materials and are constructed in various module designs.

Membrane filtration technologies are widely used for water & wastewater treatment across various industrial sectors such as chemical, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and power generation. In recent years, the rapid population growth and urbanization, the growing emphasis on water quality and public health, the increasing prevalence of water-borne diseases, the increase in industrial demand for wastewater purification, and stringent governmental regulations on treating wastewater have boosted the demand for membrane filtration technologies.

Increasing Prevalence of Waterborne Diseases is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Membrane Filtration Technologies Market

Various microorganisms, biotoxins, and toxic contaminants cause waterborne diseases such as cholera and schistosomiasis. Climate change increases the severity and frequency of major precipitation events. As a result, communities, especially in the developing world, have elevated risks of waterborne diseases. The most common manifestation and cause of mortality in waterborne diseases is dehydration due to loss of electrolytes through vomiting or diarrhea.

Wastewater treatment technologies help control the transmission of waterborne diseases and reduce the number of cases to acceptable levels. The risk from waterborne pathogens can be controlled through techniques employing membranes for removing hazardous biological contaminants. With membrane filtration technology, it is possible to reduce waterborne diseases. Membrane filtration technologies remove impurities, bacteria, and other contaminants from water and maintain water quality. Thus, the growing prevalence of waterborne diseases drives the adoption of membrane filtration technologies, accelerating market growth.

Based on type, the global membrane filtration technologies market is segmented into reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, microfiltration, nanofiltration, and other technologies. In 2023, the reverse osmosis segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global membrane filtration technologies market. Also, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing demand for low energy-consuming water treatment processes and increasing use of alternative water source treatments, including desalination plants and wastewater recycling.

Based on construction, the global membrane filtration technologies market is segmented into hollow fiber membranes, spiral wound membranes, tubular membranes, and other constructions. In 2023, the spiral wound membrane segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global membrane filtration technologies market. However, the hollow fiber membrane segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing demand for hollow fiber membranes to offer various features such as high flux and reduced fouling, compact design, and low energy consumption for both small and large filtration volumes across the industrial sector.

Based on membrane material, the global membrane filtration technologies market is segmented into polymeric, ceramic, and other membrane materials. In 2023, the polymeric segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global membrane filtration technologies market. However, the ceramic segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing demand for ceramic membranes across various sectors such as water & wastewater, food & beverage, chemical, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals and the increasing use of new technologies to manufacture ceramic membranes to improve quality and cost reduction.

Based on sector, the global membrane filtration technologies market is segmented into municipal, residential, and industrial sectors. In 2023, the municipal segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global membrane filtration technologies market. However, the residential segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the growing need for membrane filtration technologies used for water and wastewater treatment for housing developments, recreational facilities, apartment complexes, military facilities, communities/villages, and small municipalities across the municipal sector.

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the membrane filtration technologies market in 2023. Also, this market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this market is driven by the rapid growth of industrialization, advances in membrane technology, increased environmental deterioration, and declining availability of clean water.

The key players operating in the membrane filtration technologies market are 3M Company (U.S.), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Pall Corporation (U.S.), Veolia Water Technologies, Inc. (France), Koch Separation Solutions (U.S.), Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), Synder Filtration Inc. (U.S.), ProMinent GmbH (Germany), Pentair plc (U.S.), Porvair Filtration Group (U.K.), Advantec MFS, Inc. (U.S.), Thermax Limited (India), Suez SA (France), and SPX Flow, Inc. (U.S.).

Scope of the Report

Market Assessment - by Type

Reverse Osmosis

Ultrafiltration

Microfiltration

Nanofiltration

Other Technologies

Market Assessment - by Construction

Hollow Fiber Membrane

Spiral Wound Membrane

Tubular Membrane

Other Constructions

Market Assessment by - Membrane Material

Polymeric

Ceramic

Other Membrane Materials

Market Assessment- by Sector

Municipal

Residential

Industrial Food & Beverage Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Power Generation Pulp & Paper Oil & Gas Mining Petrochemical Electronics & Semiconductors Other End-use Industries



Market Assessment - by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of the Middle East & Africa



