Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Is Expected to Reach $29,133.8 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global household vacuum cleaners market generated $15,313.3 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $29,133.8 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

COVID-19 Scenario:



The outbreak of COVID-19 had a positive impact on the growth of the global household vacuum cleaners market. Due to the lockdown imposed by government initiatives, people were impelled to stay at their homes, so they actively spent over household appliances to get more comfort, and this led to replacing their old appliances with smart and advanced appliances.

Thus, COVID-19 pandemic had positively affected the overall growth of the household vacuum cleaners market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global household vacuum cleaners market based on product, type, sales type, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants determine the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on product, the canister segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering nearly one-third of the global household vacuum cleaners market revenue and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, the robotic segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The upright, central, drum, wet/dry and others segments are also analyzed through the report.



Based on type, the cordless segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global household vacuum cleaners market revenue, and is projected to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the corded segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on sales type, the offline segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global household vacuum cleaners market revenue, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the online segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 7.2% by 2031.

Based on region, the market in Asia-pacific was the largest in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global household vacuum cleaners market revenue. Simultaneously the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.4% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include North America, Europe and LAMEA.

The key players of the global household vacuum cleaners market analyzed in the research include Dyson Ltd., LG Electronics, Inc., Miele & Cie. KG, Electrolux AB, Haier, Electronics Group Co., Ltd., iRobot Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Bissell, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

