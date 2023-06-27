Norton Rose Fulbright welcomes IP litigation partner to its growing Chicago office

Chicago, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright announced today that intellectual property litigation lawyer John McBride has joined the firm as a partner in the Chicago office.

Joining from Sidley, McBride is a trial lawyer who represents technology sector clients in complex patent and trade secret cases, both in courts and the International Trade Commission. He also appears before the United States Patent and Trademark Office in connection with inter partes review proceedings. He frequently works on patent matters international in scope that involve a wide array of technology. McBride also advises on transactional and strategic intellectual property issues, including licensing negotiations, developing intellectual property assets and evaluating patent portfolios for acquisition or litigation.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Since entering the Chicago market last April, our presence has more than doubled as we now have 30 lawyers with innovation at the heart of their practices and deep connections to the city. John further strengthens our technology and IP capabilities in Chicago, where we just moved into our new offices in the vibrant Fulton Market District.”

Andrea D’Ambra, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Technology who also leads the firm’s eDiscovery and Information Governance practice, commented:

“John represents leading technology companies in complex IP litigation matters. His strong track record in IP disputes and the depth and breadth of his technical skills will appeal to clients seeking creative solutions to their high-stakes matters.”

McBride, who started his career as a software engineer, said:

“Norton Rose Fulbright is a legal leader in intellectual property and technology, which are both areas ripe with opportunity. My clients are developing cutting-edge technology and facing novel and complex legal challenges; I know they will appreciate the firm’s global reach as well as its deep bench of premier practitioners.”

Among other honors, McBride has received the Northern District of Illinois Award for Excellence in Pro Bono and Public Interest Service for his work as part of a team in a civil rights case filed against Cook County Jail personnel.

Licensed to practice in Illinois, McBride earned his law degree cum laude from Harvard Law School and his bachelor’s degree from St. John’s College.

Norton Rose Fulbright

Norton Rose Fulbright provides a full scope of legal services to the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions. The global law firm has more than 3,000 lawyers advising clients across more than 50 locations worldwide, including Houston, New York, London, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg, covering the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. With its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its client service in key industries, including financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; technology; transport; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. For more information, visit nortonrosefulbright.com.

Attachment