Thumzup® Increases Weekly Paid Posts by Over 3,000% on its Social Media Marketing Platform Since the Start of 2023

Los Angeles, CA, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup") (OTCQB:TZUP) today reports that the number of weekly paid posts made through its platform has grown by over 3,000 percent since the first week of January 2023.

The Thumzup mobile application, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, incentivizes everyday customers with cash, simply for posting on social media through the Thumzup app in support of their favorite brands. By incentivizing everyday customers to become advocates for the brands they love, Thumzup offers believes that it is offering users an easy way to earn money while promoting products and services they enjoy.

“We believe that the impressive growth in weekly usage of the Thumzup platform suggests that our service is resonating with businesses and users in the Westside of Los Angeles – and as the density of platform activity continues to increase, we believe it is becoming increasingly likely that a viral loop may form.” stated Robert Steele, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup. “We believe Thumzup’s platform has the potential to disrupt the $208 billion online advertising industry [ 1] , similar to how Uber and Airbnb disrupted the transformed the transportation and hospitality industries, respectively. We are thankful to Thumzup’s shareholders for their continued support and look forward to keeping you posted on our progress.”

Thumzup’s platform enables virtually everyone to earn cash for posting on social media about companies and brands listed in the Thumzup App.

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through Venmo and PayPal.

