The greens powder market size is expected to grow from US$ 279.32 million in 2023 to US$ 477.04 million by 2030; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2030

Consumers are increasingly inclining toward grass supplements for an added boost of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other functional benefits.The grass-based supplements are rich in essential vitamins and minerals, promoting their usage in supplements that improve liver and immune health.



Barley grass is one of the key grass ingredients used in the production of supplements.Other grasses such as alfalfa grass, wheatgrass, and oat grass are also in high demand.



Greens powder is considered as grass-based supplements as it contains grasses as a raw material. These factors are boosting the demand for grass-based supplements and creating opportunities for the greens powder market growth.



Based on distribution channel, the greens powder market is bifurcated into online sales and offline sales.The offline sales segment held the largest market share in 2022, and the online sales segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The offline sales include the sales of greens powders through various brick and mortar sales channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores such as pharmacies, independent retailers, convenience stores, and others.Supermarkets and hypermarkets are self-help shops giving a wide variety of greens powder available for sale.



Product Types from different brands are available at reasonable prices in these stores, allowing shoppers to find the right product quickly.



In terms of region, the greens powder market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America.In 2022, North America held the largest share of the market, and Asia Pacific is to register highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Green powders have been part of the regular diet for many Asian countries since ancient times.For example, greens powders are an integral part of Ayurvedic treatments in India; whereas herbs and medicinal mushroom powders have been consumed in countries such as China, Japan, and other South East Asian countries.



Recently the market has been experiencing various product innovations with diversified product offerings.Hence, the growing access to diversified products according to the changing lifestyle and consumers’ preferences is also attributed to the increasing demand for greens powder across the region.



The market growth is also driven by the increasing demand for dietary supplements, especially powdered supplements, and the growing awareness of health and wellness among consumers. The body more quickly absorbs the supplements in powder form than in pill form. Thus, consumers in the region prefer powdered supplements, and the demand for greens powder is increasing in the region. In addition, the rising disposable income levels and the high living standards of consumers in the region have increased their purchasing power. These key factors are boosting the demand for greens powder in the region.



Athletic Greens (USA) Inc, Garden of Life LLC, MacroLife Naturals Inc, Naturo Sciences LLC, Martin & Pleasance Wholesale Pty Ltd, New England Greens LLC, Ceautamed Worldwide LLC, Sequel Natural LLC, Nested Naturals Inc, and Iovate Health Sciences International Inc are a few of the key players operating in the greens powder market. These players engage in developing affordable and innovative products to meet the rising customer demands and expand their market share.



