NordLayer Named the Best Overall Remote Work Security Solution of the Year by 2023 Annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards

LONDON, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordLayer today announced it has been named Overall Remote Work Security Solution of the Year in the 2023 Annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards . NordLayer was selected from over 1,250 nominees for its innovation, hard work, and overall success in 2023.



“Winning an award is always a moment of pride and gratitude, and winning an award for remote working is even more special today,” says Juta Gurinaviciute, CTO at NordLayer . “As the pandemic has forced the shift to remote work, this recognition serves as a reminder of the hard work and dedication we put in to make remote work a safe and reliable solution for businesses of all kinds.”

NordLayer provides flexible and easy-to-implement cybersecurity tools for businesses of any size or work model developed by the standard of NordVPN.

We help organizations secure networks in a stress-free way. NordLayer enhances internet security and modernizes network and resource access with technical improvements aligning with the best regulatory compliance standards. Helping organizations to adopt ZTNA and SWG principles, NordLayer is focused on the security service edge of cybersecurity services.

Quick and easy to integrate with existing infrastructure, hardware-free, and designed with ease of scale in mind, NordLayer meets the varying growth pace and ad hoc cybersecurity requirements of agile businesses and distributed workforces today.

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies, and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging and communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design, and more. For more information, visit RemoteTechBreakthrough.com.

Contact

Evita Anilionyte

evita.anilionyte@nordsec.com