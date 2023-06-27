Dropshipping Market Size is expected to grow at 28.4% CAGR, Asia Pacific Leads with Highest Growth Rate of 37.7%, Reveals New Report: Straits Research

New York, United States, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A dropshipping business model makes it possible to run a store without keeping any inventory. After a deal is made, the supplier will deliver the purchased goods from your storage space to the buyer's door. Not once will a person have to stress over shipping, storing, or packing their belongings. Smartphones have fundamentally altered how people shop online with the aid of numerous mobile applications, which is expected to help the global dropshipping market over the forecast period.

The global dropshipping market’s major key players are

Alidropship.com DobaInc Chinabrands.com Megagoods Inc MODALYST Inc Oberlo Shopify Inc SaleHoo Group Limited Sunrise Wholesale Merchandise LLC Wholesale2b.com





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/dropshipping-market/request-sample





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2022 USD 222.46 billion CAGR 28.4% Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Alidropship.com, Doba, Inc, Chinabrands.com, Megagoods, Inc, MODALYST, INC, Oberlo, Shopify, Inc, SaleHoo Group Limited, Sunrise Wholesale Merchandise LLC, and Wholesale2b. Key Market Opportunities The growing use of the Internet of Things to Support Effective Dropshipping Key Market Drivers Rising use of Smartphones along with Better Network Connectivity





Key Highlights

The global dropshipping market size was valued at USD 222.46 Billion in 2022. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.4% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

was valued at USD 222.46 Billion in 2022. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.4% during the forecast period (2023–2031). Based on the product , the global dropshipping market is bifurcated into toys, hobbies, and DIY, furniture and appliances, food and personal care, electronics and media, and fashion. The fashion segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.6% during the forecast period.

, the global dropshipping market is bifurcated into toys, hobbies, and DIY, furniture and appliances, food and personal care, electronics and media, and fashion. The fashion segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.6% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global dropshipping market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 37.7% during the forecast period.

Rising use of Smartphones with Better Network Drives the Global Market

Smartphone users can easily access various e-commerce applications to browse, search, and conveniently order products from a distance. More recently, rural areas have adopted smartphones more frequently than urban areas, which have been using them for more than ten years. In developing countries, rural people's attitudes toward online shopping have changed due to the widespread availability of goods made possible by smartphones, and smartphone use for online shopping has increased.

Growing use of the Internet of Things to Support Effective Dropshipping Creates Tremendous Opportunities

In order to lessen the possibility of a stock-out scenario with the supplier, IoT-based solutions make it possible for features like automatically ordering products from the manufacturer once inventory drops below a predetermined level. By gathering customer data, creating innovative marketing strategies, focusing on the right market, and increasing website traffic, retailers can integrate Internet of Things (IoT) features into their online stores to identify popular products. Long-term, IoT can help to streamline the management of the entire supply chain, cut costs, and ensure the quality of products by identifying damaged or out-of-stock items. These factors are predicted to influence retailers' decisions regarding dropshipping and the addition of IoT-based features to their online stores, thereby promoting the market's growth.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/dropshipping-market/request-sample





Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global dropshipping market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 37.7% during the forecast period. The expansion of e-commerce businesses in the area, which subsequently fuels demand for dropshipping services, is credited with regional market growth. The Asia-Pacific region's market is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period due to the region's expanding economy, sizable consumer base, and rising number of producers of various end-use products, such as textiles, furniture, and electronics.

North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.3%, during the forecast period. Dropshipping is growing in popularity due to cost savings and reduced startup costs. The North American market is anticipated to grow the fastest during the forecast period. As a result, there have been a lot of dropshipping businesses that have popped up in the US and Canada over the past few years. It is also predicted that having a variety of market participants in the area will accelerate market expansion. Due to changing consumer habits and market trends like voice-activated virtual assistants and chatbots, as well as mobile e-commerce, the North American market is predicted to grow significantly.





Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/dropshipping-market





Global Dropshipping Market: Segmentation

By Product

Toys, Hobby, and DIY

Furniture and Appliances

Food and Personal Care

Electronics and Media

Fashion

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY RESEARCH SCOPE & SEGMENTATION Research Objectives Market Definition Limitations & Assumptions Market Scope & Segmentation Currency & Pricing Considered MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT Emerging Regions / Countries Emerging Companies Emerging Applications / End Use Investment Landscape New Business Models / Revenue Streams TAM MARKET TRENDS Drivers Market Warning Factors Latest Macro Economic Indicators Geopolitical Impact Human Factors Technology Factors MARKET ASSESSMENT Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Sales And Distribution Channel Analysis Case Study Analysis Patent Analysis M & A Agreements & Collabration Analysis ESG TRENDS

Continue…

Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/dropshipping-market/toc





Market News

In November 2022- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation ("Alliance Entertainment"), the world's largest distributor and wholesaler of music, movies, video games, electronics, arcades, and collectibles, unveiled its newest AE Exclusive from Funko® Funko Pop! Rocks: Iron Maiden's Eddie Glow in the Dark 4 pack.





News Media

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Grows at a Staggering CAGR of 13.19%

Global Warehousing and Storage Services Market Grows Steadily at a CAGR of 7.70%





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Last Mile Delivery Market : Information by Type (B2B, B2C, C2C), Industry (Retail, e-Commerce, Manufacturing Companies), and Region — Forecast till 2030



Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market : Information by Mode of Transport (Ground/Roadways Transport, Waterways Transport), Industry Verticals (E-Commerce and Retail), Service (Freight Forwarding )and Regions-Forecast Till 2031



Retail Logistics Market : Information by Type (Conventional Retail Logistics, E-Commerce Retail Logistics), Mode of Transport (Railways, Airways), and Region — Forecast till 2030



E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market : Information by Service Type (Bundling, Shipping, Fulfilment Services), Application (Consumer Electronics), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Cargo Shipping Market : Information by Cargo Type (Liquid, Dry, General, Container), Application (Food & Beverage, Mineral Fuels & Oils, Manufacturing), and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 203 695 0070 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com