Sports Coaching Platforms Market Forecast 2023-2027: Estimated Market Size, Growth Rate And Major Drivers As Per The Business Research Company's Sports Coaching Platforms Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s sports coaching platforms global market report 2023, the global sports coaching platform market size is expected to grow from $0.24 billion in 2022 to $0.29 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 21%. The global sports coaching platform market size is then expected to reach $0.6 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 19%.



The growing number of internet users is likely to drive future growth in the sports coaching platforms industry. Individuals who access the internet from any location are referred to as internet users. The growing number of internet users provides evolving tools for coaching players, and using technology into coaching methods helps instructors to transmit information to players in a way that they are acquainted with and understand. According to DataReportal, a Singapore-based online reference library, 5.16 billion people, or 64.4 percent of the world's population, will be utilising the internet in January 2023. In addition, the number of internet users is expected to rise from 5,060 million in 2022 to 3,158 million in 2023. As a result, the growing number of internet users is propelling the rise of sports coaching platforms.

Major players in the sports coaching platforms market are Accelerware, AMP Sports, Athletic Logic, Coach Logic, Coach Me Plus, CoachLogix, Coach's Eye, EDGE10 Group, Firstbeat, Fusion Sport, Grabba International Pty Ltd.

Product innovation is a significant trend that is gaining traction in the sports coaching platforms industry. Major players in the sports coaching platforms market are working to introduce next-generation platforms and technology for the sports coaching platforms industry. Sportsession.Com, a UK-based sports coach booking platform, for example, established a platform in November 2022 to transform access to sports coaching in the UK. It is available throughout the UK and provides customers with access to over 1,400 coaches in 64 different sports. The platform has the ability to change the way organisations support their employees by providing sporting and wellness activities.

The global sports coaching platforms market is segmented by type into professional, non – professional; by pricing model into one time license, subscription; by application into soccer, basketball, swimming, baseball, other applications.

