Leading Market Players, Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE and Others, to Propel Customer Relationship Management Industry at a CAGR of 13.76%, Reaching a Market Size of USD 184.67 Billion by 2031

New York, United States, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In multinational corporations, customer relationship management has become essential for many functions. Social CRM has improved in speed and accessibility and the addition of vital data for business analytics. As an additional channel in their overall CRM software solutions, businesses embrace social CRM. Traditional CRM software offers businesses several advantages like improved business ideas, information communication, flexibility, and performance. Social CRM is a social layer that sits on top of these software programs. Social CRM helps businesses build customer relationships and strengthens their brand recognition among consumers by focusing on understanding customer needs and delivering value to them in an open business environment.

Competitors in Customer Relationship Management Market

Salesforce.com Inc. Microsoft Corporation SAP SE Oracle Corporation Adobe SugarCRM Inc. Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd Copper CRM Inc. Insightly Inc Creatin





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2031 USD 184.67 billion Market Size in 2022 USD 57.87 billion CAGR 13.76% Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Solutions, Deployment, Enterprise Size, End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Salesforce.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Adobe, SugarCRM Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd, Copper CRM, Inc., Insightly, Inc, and Creatio. Key Market Opportunities Incorporation of New Business Models Key Market Drivers Growing Popularity of Social CRM

Growing Use of CRM in Healthcare and Hospitality

Key Highlights

The global customer relationship management market size was valued at USD 57.87 billion in 2022 . It is expected to reach USD 184.67 billion by 2031 , growing at a CAGR of 13.76% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the solution, the global customer relationship management market is bifurcated into customer service, customer experience management, CRM analytics, marketing automation, salesforce automation, and social media monitoring. The customer service segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

Based on the deployment, the global customer relationship management market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.

Based on the enterprise size, the global customer relationship management market is bifurcated into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The large enterprise segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

Based on the end-use, the global customer relationship management market is bifurcated into BFSI, retail, healthcare, IT and telecom, discrete manufacturing, and government and education. The BFSI segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global customer relationship management market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.





Growing Popularity of Social CRM Drives the Global Market

Social CRM is anticipated to overtake SaaS as the market's next most popular feature as a result of shifting customer dynamics. All businesses sizes need to understand customer behavior. Enterprises have discovered that social networking sites like Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and Snapchat are a great way to track how customers' behavior changes and how they interpret information about products and services. This is because many people spend a lot of time on these websites. Using various keywords, such as brand name and company name, helps businesses track and evaluate their reputation in the market. In addition, businesses are paying a lot of attention to their customers. As a result, customer engagement is becoming a more crucial part of CRM activities.

Incorporation of New Business Models Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Businesses are using CRM software more and more to comprehend customer behavior. To increase customer value, customer retention, and profit, it enables businesses to analyze data about customer interactions. Organizations have adopted new business models to broaden their clientele and enhance user experience. Another area of focus is how well organizations can adjust to changing market conditions and customer expectations. In several industries and industry verticals, incumbents are growing their customer bases with different e-commerce models, such as e-retail, direct-to-customer (D2C), marketplace, and social commerce.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global customer relationship management market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. The expansion of regional markets is facilitated by the retail sector's increasing reliance on digital technology and consumer demand for individualized service. Businesses are embracing technologies like the cloud, the Internet of Things (IoT), and big data to support their digital transformation to pursue a customer-centric business model. Businesses are also implementing CRM programs to raise customer engagement and enhance brand recognition. Major American companies are investing heavily in customer relationship management to meet customer expectations. The demand for CRM is also rising due to the region's increasing need for mobility.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. Many European businesses have a multi-regional user base, which promotes transactions in multiple currencies. As a result, organizations are implementing CRM solutions to simplify the transaction process and offer proactive support to customers. The UK customer relationship management market is expected to be driven by technological advancements over the forecast period, including the availability of data and insights required to improve operational efficiencies through customized solutions. As an illustration, in 2021, the government unveiled its Shared Service Strategy. The program enhances the user experience while assisting companies in becoming more cost- and time-effective.





Segmentation of Customer Relationship Management Market

By Solutions

Customer Service

Customer Experience Management

CRM Analytics

Marketing Automation

Salesforce Automation

Social Media Monitoring

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By End-User

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Discrete Manufacturing

Government and Education

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

TABLE OF CONTENT

Executive Summary Research Scope & Segmentation Market Definition Market Scope & Segmentation Market Opportunity Assessment Market Trends Market Assessment Global Customer Relationship Management Market Size Analysis

Continue…

Recent Development

In December 2022, In order to drive customer success on the Commerce Cloud, Salesforce announced it would add more than 250 commerce partner apps to AppExchange, the top enterprise cloud marketplace.

In November 2022, Act! Top marketing automation and customer relationship management (CRM) software provider for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), recently announced that Act! CRM is now accessible in the UK. Act! CRM, available in the United States in 2021, is an intuitive CRM and e-marketing solution that provides today's SMBs with critical customer management, calendar, pipeline, forecasting, reporting, and email marketing features.





