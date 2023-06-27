Global Cell Analysis Market is Expected to Expand Impressively at a 10.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, Likely to Total US$ 52 Billion: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The Global Cell Analysis Market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2033. As per Transparency Market Research’s analysis, the market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 52 billion.



Cell analysis is the process of examining the properties and characteristics of cells, such as their size, shape, structure, functions, and behavior, using various techniques and technologies. This analysis can provide important insights into biological processes, disease mechanisms, and drug efficacy, among other things.

Some of the techniques used for cell analysis include flow cytometry, microscopy, cell culture, and molecular biology methods. Cell analysis plays a critical role in a wide range of fields, including basic research, drug discovery, diagnosis, and personalized medicine. According to research, Parkinson's disease (PD) is the most prevalent neurological condition after Alzheimer's disease. In 2019, Around 5.8 million Parkinson's disease cases were diagnosed, and 329 thousand fatalities were estimated to have occurred globally.

Cell analysis is used to identify potential biomarkers for PD, such as changes in protein expression or signaling pathways in cells. These biomarkers can be used for early diagnosis, disease monitoring, and the development of new treatments. Increasing Parkinson’s disease cases influence the market growth in upcoming years.

For Insights on Global, Regional, and Country-Level Parameters with Growth Opportunities by 2033 - Download a Sample Report!

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 17.2 Bn Estimated Value US$ 52 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 10.8% Forecast Period 2023-2033 No. of Pages 250 Pages Market Segmentation By By Product & Service, Technique, Process, End User, Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

By process, single-cell analysis is expected to be most preferred, expected to register a 10.6% CAGR

Biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are likely to be key end users of cell analysis techniques, registering a 10.1% CAGR

In 2022, the global cell analysis market was valued at US$ 17.2 billion, according to TMR

In 2023, the market for cell analysis is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 19.02 billion

From 2018 to 2022, the market for cell analysis expanded at a CAGR of 8.5%



Key Drivers Influencing the Cell Analysis Market Growth

The demand for various cell analyses is rising, thanks to the widespread prevalence of a large number of chronic and infectious diseases. The complicating nature of various disorders is leading to increased research funding for developing major breakthrough treatments, thus fueling growth

Single-cell analysis is a rapidly evolving field and new technologies that are continually being developed to improve the accuracy, sensitivity, and efficiency of single-cell analysis methods. In 2018, the global market for single-cell analysis was over US$ 1.5 billion and in 2019, the market was about US$ 2.3 billion

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=12221<ype=S

Regional Profile of the Global Cell Analysis Market

North America is a prominent market for cell analysis with a market size of US$ 7 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 7.6 billion in 2023. The market in the United States is expected to grow to be worth US$ 18.4 Billion by 2033, with an absolute dollar growth of US$ 11.7 billion from 2023 to 2033

The market in Germany has grown at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2023 to 2033. The market in Germany is expected to grow to be worth US$ 2.6 billion by 2033

The market in China has grown at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2%. Due to rise in the breast cancer cases in China it is expected that the market will increase in the upcoming years

In Japan, the market is expected to grow to be worth US$ 2.1 billion with an absolute dollar growth of US$ 1.2 billion till 2033. The market in Japan has grown at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2033.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the market for cell analysis include Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Olympus Corporation, Miltenyi Biotech, Bi-Rad Laboratories, BioStatus Limited, Standard BioTools, NanoCellect Biomedical, Cell Biolabs, Creative Bioarray, Meiji Techno, and Promega Corporation

A few of the recent developments in the market are:

In June 2021, Promega invested US$ 35 million in a new research and development facility in Madison, Wisconsin. The 270,000-square-foot facility is expected to employ up to 500 people and focus on developing new products for life science research, clinical diagnostics, and biotech manufacturing.

In March 2021, Bi-Rad announced that it invested US$ 10 million in Encodia, Inc, a developer of protein analysis technologies based on single-molecule detection. The investment was part of a broader strategic partnership between the two companies to develop and commercialize new protein analysis tools.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=12221

Key Segments Covered

By Product & Service

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments

Accessories

Software

Services



By Technique

Flow Cytometry

PCR

Cell Microarrays

Microscopy

Spectrophotometry

High Content Screening

Other Techniques



By Process

Cell Identification

Cell Viability

Cell Signaling Pathways

Cell Proliferation

Cell Counting and Quality Control

Cell Interaction

Cell Structure Study

Target Identification and Validation

Single Cell Analysis



By End User

Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Hospital and Clinical Testing Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com