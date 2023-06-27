The egg white powder market was valued at US$ 2.11 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 3.15 billion by 2030; it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030

New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Egg White Powder Market Forecast to 2030 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470866/?utm_source=GNW





Different mainstream cosmetics companies manufacture and market a range of beauty products (such as serums, face wash, shampoos, creams, soaps, and face masks), leveraging the skin-rejuvenating properties of egg whites.Egg white powder nourishes hair while preventing damage and dryness.



Albumen is a major raw material used in the manufacturing of egg white powder, which is produced through spray drying.It possesses high water-binding and adhesion capacity, which prevents hair damage caused by dryness and keeps the hair soft and glossy; therefore, egg white powder is considered an ideal ingredient for shampoo formulations.



It also imparts skin firmness and gloss and helps retain skin moisture, thus making it a preferred ingredient for face creams and facial packs. Egg white peptides are another useful ingredient for cosmetics and personal care products. Further, the consumer preference for cosmetics and personal care products containing egg white powder is rising in developed and developing countries. Egg whites contain functional proteins—such as ovalbumin, ovotransferrin, ovomucoid, ovomucin, and lysozyme—for high-potential industrial applications. Several manufacturers provide egg white lysozyme solutions, which are developed for life science research of bacterial lysis and DNA & protein purification. Therefore, the increasing use of egg white powder in cosmetic and pharmaceutical products is expected to be a significant trend in the global market during the forecast period.



Based on type, the egg white powder market is segmented into high-whip and high-gel.The high-whip egg white powder segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022, and the high-gel egg white powder segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



High-gel egg white powder has extremely low moisture content and is considered more convenient than fresh or liquid egg whites, as the dried version has a longer shelf life.Egg white powder is produced by spraying atomized liquid egg white into a heated drier chamber.



A high gel is created during the heating process of liquid egg white. A significant feature that makes this product unique is the ability of gelation called gel strength.



The COVID-19 pandemic affected economies and industries in several countries across the globe.Lockdowns, travel restrictions, and business shutdowns in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South & Central America (SAM), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) hampered the growth of several industries, including the food & beverages, and personal care industries.



The shutdown of manufacturing units disturbed global supply chains, manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and essential and nonessential product sales.Various companies witnessed delays in product deliveries and a slump in sales of their products in 2020.



Moreover, the bans imposed by governments of various countries in Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America on international travel compelled companies to discontinue their collaboration and partnership plans temporarily. All these factors hampered multiple industries in 2020 and early 2021, thereby restraining the growth of various markets, including the egg white powder market.



Geographically, the egg white powder market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America.In 2022, Europe held the largest share of the egg white powder market, and Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period.



Europe is a prominent region in the confectionery market, as consumers’ demand for chocolate confectionery, sugar confectionery, snack bars, and gums is rising.Besides, the region is witnessing an increasing shift in consumer demand toward healthy foods incorporating value-added, nutrient-rich ingredients.



The high-whip egg white powder is often used in confectionery products because it has excellent whipping properties and is an irreversible gelling agent and emulsifier, which assists in dispersing the fat and alters and stabilizes the product’s texture. Hence, the growing confectionery production is propelling the egg white powder market growth across the region.



There is a growing demand for egg white powder in the personal care industry owing to the increasing awareness among consumers regarding skin benefits associated with natural ingredients such as egg white powder.Egg white contains vitamins A, E, biotin, and folate, which are highly recommended for hair growth and healthy hair.



Egg-white powder-incorporated face masks have skin-tightening effects and can absorb surplus oil from the skin.It also controls acne, pimples, and cysts on the skin.



Hence, benefits associated with egg white powder in the personal care & cosmetics industry encourage beauty product manufacturers to opt for such nutrient-rich ingredients, which further propels the egg white powder market growth.



Taiyo Kagaku Co Ltd, AgroEgg Pte Ltd, Egg Domain Pty Ltd, Netto Industria De Alimentos Ltda, OVODAN International AS, Ovostar Union NV, Parmovo Srl, Foodchem International Corp, Taj Agro International, Venky’s (India) Ltd. are among the key players operating in the egg white powder market. These companies are focused on new product launches and geographic expansions to meet the growing consumer demand worldwide.



The overall egg white powder market size has been derived using primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs; business development managers; market intelligence managers; national sales managers; and external consultants, including valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the egg white powder market.

