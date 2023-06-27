The collagen peptides market was valued at US$ 998.95 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 1,490.99 million by 2030; it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030

New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Collagen Peptides Market Forecast to 2030 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Source, Form, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470864/?utm_source=GNW

The company is an independently operating subsidiary of Darling Ingredients Inc.



In October 2022, the company acquired Gelnex, a Brazil-based collagen and gelatin producer, to expand its collagen peptide and gelatin production capacity.The company acquired five production facilities of Gelnex in South America and one in the US to expand its annual collagen and gelatin production to 46,000 metric tons.



The company is also investing in product innovation to meet the emerging requirements of consumers and gain a competitive edge over other market players.For instance, in January 2021, Rousselot introduced a new marine collagen peptide ingredient for the skincare and beauty market.



The product is MSC-certified, which meets the rising consumer demand for sustainable and fully traceable fishing practices that protect the ocean ecosystem and biodiversity. Such product innovations are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to manufacturers in the ever-growing collagen peptides market growth during the forecast period.



Based on source, the collagen peptides market is segmented into bovine, porcine, poultry, marine, and others.The bovine collagen peptides segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022, and the marine collagen peptides segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Preclinical studies show that ingesting marine collagen repairs skin collagen and elastin protein fibers and causes a significant thickening of the outer skin surface (epidermis).Marine collagen peptides consist of lysine, proline, glycine, and hydroxyproline, among other amino acids.



In addition to promoting bone health, proline and glycine act as major antioxidants and provide protection against free radicals that cause cell damage.



The COVID-19 pandemic affected economies and industries in several countries across the globe.Lockdowns, travel restrictions, and business shutdowns in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South & Central America (SAM), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) hampered the growth of several industries, including the food & beverages, pharmaceutical & nutraceutical, and personal care industries.



The shutdown of manufacturing units disturbed global supply chains, manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and essential and nonessential product sales.Various companies witnessed delays in product deliveries and a slump in sales of their products in 2020.



Moreover, the bans imposed by governments of various countries in Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America on international travel compelled companies to discontinue their collaboration and partnership plans temporarily. All these factors hampered multiple industries in 2020 and early 2021, thereby restraining the growth of various markets, including the collagen peptides market.



Geographically, the collagen peptides market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America.In 2022, North America held the largest share of the collagen peptides market, and Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period.



Collagen peptides are gaining popularity as a nutricosmetic component in Asia Pacific.As a result, collagen-enriched face masks and other cosmetic products are becoming a skincare trend in the region.



Amino Collagen India is a major player in the Indian beauty supplement market, operating under the Meiji Amino Collagen brand.The key players in the market are taking initiatives to expand their business and cater to the growing demand for collagen peptides in various applications.



For instance, in January 2023, Youtheory—a Southern California-based supplement brand—announced the expansion of its collagen-based Beauty On-The-Go Product in Japan. In addition, Singapore and Japan have opened "beauty restaurants,” which offer a variety of delicacies containing dietary supplements, many of which are collagen peptide-based food preparations. Thus, the growing popularity of collagen peptides as an ingredient in nutricosmetic products is expected to drive the collagen peptides market growth in Asia Pacific in the coming years.



GELITA AG, Rousselot BV, Titan Biotech Ltd, Tessenderlo Group NV, Ewald-Gelatine GmbH, BioCell Technology LLC, Lapi Gelatine SpA, Weishardt Holding SA, Nippi Collagen NA Inc, and Nitta Gelatin India Ltd are among the key players operating in the collagen peptides market. These companies are focused on new product launches and geographic expansions to meet the growing consumer demand worldwide.



The overall collagen peptides market size has been derived using primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs; business development managers; market intelligence managers; national sales managers; and external consultants, including valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the collagen peptides market.

