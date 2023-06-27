English French

Paris, 27/06/2023

BOUYGUES COMPLETES CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED FOR EMPLOYEES

As announced in its press release of 14 April 2023, Bouygues today carried out a capital increase of €150 million, inclusive of share premium, as part of the Bouygues Confiance n°12 employee share ownership plan.

The capital increase was reserved for employees of French companies belonging to the Group, effected via a dedicated mutual fund (“FCPE”), the units in which will be subject to a lock-up period of five years except where early release is allowed under the law. As a result, 6,845,564 new shares were issued at a subscription price of €21.912.

Following the capital increase, the capital of Bouygues is made up of 381,332,341 shares with a par value of €1 each, equating to a total share capital of €381,332,341.

