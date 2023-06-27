PingCAP Recognized as a 2023 Strong Performer and an Asia/Pacific Customers’ Choice in Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Cloud Database Management Systems

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PingCAP , a leading distributed SQL database provider, has been acknowledged by clients as an Asia/Pacific Customers’ Choice and Strong Performer in the recently published 2023 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Cloud Database Management Systems.



Cloud DBMSs play a crucial role in managing data stored in the cloud and optimizing transactional and analytical processing for various use cases. The Gartner Peer Insights report provides valuable insights from peer reviews, helping data and analytics leaders make informed decisions when choosing a cloud DBMS solution.

"We believe PingCAP’s position as an Asia/Pacific Customers’ Choice and Strong Performer in the Gartner Peer Insights 2023 Voice of the Customer report reflects our focus on flexibility, reliability, scalability and multiple deployment options," said Max Liu, founder and CEO of PingCAP. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to our clients and continuous innovation in product development, services, and support. The feedback from our valued users provides important input as we strive to meet customer needs and drive tangible business outcomes."

The Gartner Peer Insights report categorizes vendors based on their Overall Experience, User Interest and Adoption scores. PingCAP's inclusion in the upper-left quadrant as a Strong Performer indicates that the company exceeds the market average in overall experience.

PingCAP has also received strong recognition in specific customer segments. In the company size segment view focused on the midsize enterprise segment, PingCAP is recognized as a Strong Performer. Additionally, in the services industry segment view, PingCAP has been named a Strong Performer.

Furthermore, PingCAP is recognized as an Asia/Pacific Customers' Choice in the Region Segment, meeting or exceeding the market average for Overall Experience and User Interest and Adoption in this region.

PingCAP's success can be attributed to its flagship product, TiDB , the most advanced, open-source, distributed SQL database for modern application development. With features like horizontal scalability and MySQL compatibility, TiDB addresses the challenges enterprises face while empowering them to make informed decisions with real-time analytics capabilities.

In the report, PingCAP's clients expressed their satisfaction with the product and its capabilities, with 97% expressing willingness to recommend the solution. Additionally, the ratings for product capabilities, sales experience, deployment experience, and support experience were consistently high, ranging from 4.8 to 4.9 out of 5 based on 57 reviews submitted as of March 2023.

To read client reviews, please visit the Gartner Peer Insights page . To learn about PingCAP's TiDB and TiDB Cloud, please visit www.pingcap.com .

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About PingCAP

PingCAP is the creator of TiDB, the most advanced, open source, distributed SQL database. TiDB powers modern applications with a streamlined tech stack, elastic scaling, real-time analytics, and continuous access to data—all in a single database. With these advanced capabilities, growing businesses can focus on the future instead of complex data infrastructure management. Some of the world’s largest companies across technology, financial services, travel, Web3, and gaming trust TiDB to handle their business-critical workloads. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, PingCAP is backed by Sequoia Capital, GGV Capital, Access Technology Ventures, Coatue Management, and others. For more information, please visit pingcap.com .