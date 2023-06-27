English French



ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF JULY 25, 2023



CONDITIONS FOR OBTAINING THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS



Bernin (Grenoble), France, on June 27, 2023 - Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative semiconductor materials, reminds that the Company’s shareholders are invited to attend the Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday July 25, 2023 at 9.30 a.m. (Paris time), at the Centre de Conférences VERSO, 52 Rue de la Victoire, 75009 Paris - France.



The preliminary meeting notice serving as convening notice as provided for in Article R. 225-73 of the French Commercial Code, including the agenda and the draft resolutions to be submitted to the shareholders’ vote during this General Meeting as well as the information on how to attend and vote at the General Meeting, has been published in the French legal gazette (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO)) of June 14, 2023, bulletin n°71, ad 2302684.



The convening notice for this General Meeting will be published in the French legal gazette “Les Affiches de Grenoble et du Dauphiné.fr” on July 5, 2023.



All the documents related to this General Meeting are available on the Company’s website (www.soitec.com), in the section Investors – Shareholders’ information - Annual General Meetings - 2023 - AGM 07.25.2023, in accordance with laws and regulations in force.



In accordance with article R. 225-88 of the French Commercial Code, shareholders may also obtain the documents provided for in articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code, as well as a single voting form for voting by post or by proxy, on written request made no later than five (5) days before the date of the Annual General Meeting, i.e. no later than Thursday July 20, 2023, and sent to the Company's registered office by post, for the attention of the General Secretary, "AG 25 juillet 2023" Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin - France, or by e-mail to the following address: shareholders-gm@soitec.com. Requests from bearer shareholders must be accompanied by a shareholding certificate delivered by their financial intermediary mentioned in Article L. 211-3 of the French Monetary and Financial Code.



Shareholders are invited to consult regularly the section dedicated to the Annual General Meeting 2023 on the Company's website, which may be updated to specify the definitive conditions of participation in the Meeting.



# # #



Agenda



First-quarter 2023-2024 revenue: July 25, 2023, after market close.



Annual General Meeting: July 25, 2023.



# # #



About Soitec



Soitec (Euronext - Tech 40 Paris), a world leader in innovative semiconductor materials, has been developing cutting-edge products delivering both technological performance and energy efficiency for over 30 years. From its global headquarters in France, Soitec is expanding internationally with its unique solutions, and generated sales of 1.09 billion euros in fiscal 2022-2023. Soitec occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: mobile communications, automotive and industry, and smart devices. The company relies on the talent and diversity of its 2,100 employees, representing 50 different nationalities, working at its sites in Europe, the United States and Asia. Soitec has registered over 4,000 patents.



Soitec, SmartSiC™ and Smart Cut™ are registered trademarks of Soitec.



For more information: https://www.soitec.com/en/ and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_Official



# # #



Investor Relations:



investors@soitec.com





Media contacts:



Isabelle Laurent



+33 6 42 37 54 17



isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr





Fabrice Baron



+33 6 14 08 29 81



fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr



# # #



Soitec is a French joint-stock corporation with a Board of Directors (Société Anonyme à Conseil d’administration) with a share capital of €71,178,834 having its registered office located at Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin (France),and registered with the Grenoble Trade and Companies Register under number 384 711 909.



Attachment