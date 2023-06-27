Bluesky Releases Bluesky ‘Copilot for Snowflake’ at Snowflake Summit 2023

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluesky, the data cloud workload optimization company, today announced the launch of ‘Copilot for Snowflake’, an expansion of the existing workload optimization product. This new release will enable different user types across various organizations to tackle inefficient cloud spend through both automating optimization tasks and improving code performance.



Bluesky’s ‘Copilot for Snowflake’ expands on the existing workload optimization product with ‘Workload Automation’, which abstracts away optimization tasks and reduces engineering time spent on administration tasks such as tuning warehouses, data layouts, and pipeline runs.

“Our workload optimization product has already helped our customers reallocate millions of inefficient spend toward high-value workloads on Snowflake,” said Mingsheng Hong, Bluesky’s Cofounder and CEO. “With this product expansion, simple and safe changes are automated while more complex optimizations changes are now possible.”

“Bluesky has helped us get more value out of Snowflake with automations that allow our engineering team to focus on business-critical projects instead of optimization.” - XZ Tie, Data Platform Engineering Lead at Notion.

In addition to ‘Workload Automation’ for automated administration, Bluesky’s ‘Copilot for Snowflake’ will assist SQL writers in Snowflake Data Cloud to write more performant and optimized code faster. The product provides suggestions on improving code for analytics quality, performance, and cost, both before and after query execution.

Bluesky is showcasing its extended ‘Copilot for Snowflake’ product during two sessions at the 2023 Snowflake Summit alongside Bluesky Estimate , which helps Snowflake customers find their optimization potential in near minutes without needing the full version of Bluesky.

“Bluesky helps customers drive healthy consumption, providing more visibility and optimization into the efficiency of workloads and allowing our customers to derive the most value from their Snowflake Data Cloud usage. We’re excited to have them showcase their newest efficiency features at Snowflake Summit this year.” - Carl Perry, Director of Product Management at Snowflake.

Snowflake Summit takes place at Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas June 26-29.

About Bluesky

Bluesky provides data-driven enterprises with intelligent data governance and optimization tools that help them innovate efficiently. Data teams get full visibility into workload performance and costs along with actionable recommendations and automations to eliminate waste and improve efficiencies. Bluesky’s optimization solution has been embraced by a diverse set of customers including Notion, Coinbase, Lime, Nextbite, Overlay and many more. The company was founded by Google and Uber data and machine learning tech leads and is backed by Greylock. For more information, please visit https://www.getbluesky.io or follow @getbluesky_io.

