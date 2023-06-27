IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 25 - 2023

English French

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/06/2023 FR0010259150 1,320 111.29 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/06/2023 FR0010259150 1,083 111.14 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/06/2023 FR0010259150 514 111.15 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/06/2023 FR0010259150 2,783 111.10 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 20/06/2023 FR0010259150 839 110.00 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 20/06/2023 FR0010259150 1,881 109.60 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 20/06/2023 FR0010259150 689 110.30 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 20/06/2023 FR0010259150 5,791 109.65 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 21/06/2023 FR0010259150 1,362 108.94 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 21/06/2023 FR0010259150 1,633 108.57 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 21/06/2023 FR0010259150 598 109.11 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 21/06/2023 FR0010259150 5,607 108.55 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 22/06/2023 FR0010259150 1,348 106.57 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 22/06/2023 FR0010259150 2,097 106.75 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 22/06/2023 FR0010259150 743 105.51 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 22/06/2023 FR0010259150 5,012 106.59 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 23/06/2023 FR0010259150 1,459 107.58 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 23/06/2023 FR0010259150 1,556 107.79 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 23/06/2023 FR0010259150 368 107.82 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 23/06/2023 FR0010259150 5,817 107.66 XPAR * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 42,500 108.55





