IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 25 - 2023

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,320
|111.29
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,083
|111.14
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|514
|111.15
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|2,783
|111.10
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|20/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|839
|110.00
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|20/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,881
|109.60
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|20/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|689
|110.30
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|20/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|5,791
|109.65
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,362
|108.94
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,633
|108.57
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|598
|109.11
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|5,607
|108.55
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|22/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,348
|106.57
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|22/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|2,097
|106.75
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|22/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|743
|105.51
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|22/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|5,012
|106.59
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|23/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,459
|107.58
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|23/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,556
|107.79
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|23/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|368
|107.82
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|23/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|5,817
|107.66
|XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|42,500
|108.55
