Holu Hou Energy Signs Contract for Solar + Storage at Newly Constructed Daniel K. Akaka State Veterans Home in Hawaii; Onyx Renewables to Finance and Operate Portfolio

HONOLULU, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holu Hou Energy LLC (“HHE”), a provider of design to service solar plus energy storage systems, including a breakthrough product for the Residential and Multi-Dwelling Unit (“MDU”) residential building markets, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to provide a solar plus storage system to the new 120-bed Daniel K. Akaka Hawaii State Veterans Home on Oahu. The system will provide lower cost electricity to the facility as well as grid resiliency via the Scheduled Dispatch Program.



Groundbreaking for the new Kapolei facility was in May of 2021 and substantial construction is expected to be complete in December of this year with first patient intake beginning Spring/Summer 2024. The renewable energy system will be constructed in 2023 and will include 518.8 kW of photovoltaics (PV) and 1,305 kWh of battery energy storage (BESS).

According to State Officials, the Veterans Home will offer skilled nursing and intermediate care facility beds to provide long-term care services plus geriatric mental health / dementia / Alzheimer’s care, rehabilitation therapies, hospice, respite and adult day care. Hawaii is home to approximately 100,000 Veterans, about 80,000 of which reside on Oahu.

Under the current PPA, onsite solar energy generation and battery storage services will be provided by Onyx Renewable Partners L.P. (“Onyx”), a national provider of clean energy and decarbonization solutions to large facilities, businesses and municipalities. Onyx will also supply the project construction capital and PPA financing for the portfolio. As owner and operator of the assets, Onyx will fully fund and maintain the solar plus storage systems, thereby requiring no initial investment or upfront cost to the new State Veterans Home.

“Onyx Renewables is pleased to be partnering with Holu Hou Energy to provide onsite solar and storage solutions to the DKA Veterans Home facility on Oahu,” stated Mary Beth Mandanas, CEO of Onyx. “This project highlights our focus on bringing resilient and affordable clean energy to businesses nationwide. The Onyx team is committed to veterans, service members and military spouses – we are excited to be paying it forward through this initiative.”

Pro Circuit Solar Inc with Photonworks Engineering LLP will conduct the onsite construction of the system with project management oversight provided by Onyx.





About Holu Hou Energy, LLC

Holu Hou Energy, LLC, a Delaware Corporation, brings state-of-the-art renewable energy and energy storage systems to the Single-Family Residential, Multi-Dwelling Unit Residential and Commercial building markets. With operations in California, Hawaii, Wisconsin and Shanghai, HHE engineers’ proprietary storage system and control platform solutions, including a breakthrough HHE “EnergyCluster” technology that is key to development of the Multi-Dwelling Unit Residential housing market. HHE is a vital partner for investors and asset owners that are seeking ESG solutions. For more information, visit www.holuhou.com

About Onyx Renewable Partners L.P.

Onyx is helping companies create the bridge from today’s clean energy reality to tomorrow’s possibilities.

Onyx’s approach to providing clean energy solutions ensures expert guidance at every step for our commercial and industrial customers. From solar energy and storage to electric vehicle charging and beyond, Onyx partners with our clients from the beginning; our team focuses on creating a long-term relationship for the life of the asset. We design, develop, finance, construct, operate and maintain our projects and portfolios. Onyx leverages its wide-ranging industry expertise to transform energy and regulatory complexities into simple clean energy solutions to reduce carbon emissions.

