Colorado creative agency standing up for LGBTQ+ couples before Supreme Court ruling on providing website services

Boulder, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado-based creative advertising agency, WorkInProgress, is taking action to show its support of the LGBTQ+ community as the U.S. Supreme Court considers the case of 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis.

The agency today launched an initiative called 303CreativeForAll.com aimed at providing free website design services for up to 10 couples, including LGBTQ+ couples, in Colorado and across the United States that others are looking to deny.

"Despite advancements for the LGBTQ+ community, we’ve seen ongoing discrimination rapidly escalate over the recent years, eroding many facets of their lives," said Lauren Perlow, Creative Director at WorkInProgress. “Many companies, individuals and potentially now the Supreme Court have turned their back on the community, and we believe we must take action, even a small action, to ensure that everyone feels included and welcome.”

The announcement comes as the Supreme Court considers a case filed by 303 Creative in Colorado, who sued the state for the right to refuse to create wedding websites for LGBTQ+ couples.

While one Colorado agency wants to say “no,” this Colorado agency says “yes.” WorkInProgress believes that their values for inclusivity extend beyond just the creative field and are pushing for equal treatment of all individuals regardless of sexual orientation.

"Do we typically make wedding websites? No. But we believe that every couple deserves the same opportunities, regardless of their sexual orientation," said Matt Talbot, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer at WorkInProgress. "We hope that by taking a stand and offering these services to everyone, including the LGBTQ+ community, we can make a positive impact and show the world how inclusive and loving Coloradans are."

How does 303CreativeForAll.com work?

Couples who are engaged and having a wedding can head to 303CreativeForAll.com and answer a series of short questions about their wedding.

Up to 10 happy couples will have a custom wedding website designed and built by the talented team at WorkInProgress.

Don’t need a website designed but want to get involved? Web designers or advertising agencies can donate their time by volunteering to create free wedding websites for couples who might be denied elsewhere.

WorkInProgress hopes that by taking this step, they can lead the fight for inclusivity and encourage other companies, no matter the industry, to join them.

About WorkInProgress

WorkInProgress is an independent creative advertising agency based in Boulder, Colorado. Founded in 2016, we exist to help brands in commoditized categories differentiate themselves through taking action to prove what they passionately believe. The actions a brand takes lead to more memorable advertising which leads to more transformational business results.

WorkInProgress’ work has been recognized by all major creative award shows including Cannes Lions, Effie, D&AD and The One Show. The agency has also been named an Ad Age A-List Agency Standout (2022), twice recognized by Ad Age’s Small Agency Awards (2020, 2022), Outdoor Magazine Best Places to Work (2020) and shortlisted for Campaign US’ Independent Agency of the Year (2023).

www.wipbdr.com







Attachments