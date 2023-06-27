The enteral and parenteral medical nutrition market size is expected to grow from US$ 17.34 billion in 2022 to US$ 25.47 billion by 2028; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Enteral and Parenteral Medical Nutrition Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Indication, Nutrition Type, Form, Product Type, Route of Administration, Age Group, and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470850/?utm_source=GNW





There is a surge in the demand for products that help consumers proactively manage their health, especially those focused on specific needs in terms of energy levels, immunity, and disease treatment.Nutritional requirements differ based on the type of illness.



Functionality and specific formulations of the enteral and parenteral products do not interfere with the existing treatment provided to patients and help deliver a more precise and enhanced treatment as per the requirement.The macro and micronutrient formulations of enteral and parenteral nutrition and its applications vary based on various diseases, such as cancer and gastrointestinal diseases.



Moreover, pharmaceutical companies provide enteral and parenteral nutrition with individualized (patient-specific) constituents.For example, Impact (offered by Nestle) is a clinically proven nutritional solution for managing patients undergoing major elective surgeries to reduce postoperative complications and hospital stay duration and improve clinical outcomes.



Efforts of companies for offering such formulations for unique need will propel the growth of the enteral and parenteral medical nutrition market.



Additionally, various organizations are making efforts to spread awareness of the use of specific nutritional formulations.For instance, the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (called ASPEN) is a US-based medical professional organization that employs dietitians, pharmacists, physicians and assistants, nurses, nurse practitioners, scientists, students, and other health professionals from every field of nutrition to provide clinical nutrition to patients and educate them.



Such factors will support the enteral and parenteral medical nutrition market growth in the future.



Further, a surge in the number of people turning to plant-based food triggers the demand for plant-based nutrition products worldwide.People are more likely to show intolerance to artificial/synthetically sourced ingredients used in higher numbers, which may lead to adverse reactions.



Thus, the fewer ingredients, the better the final product.The Innova Consumer Survey 2020 showed that health, diet variety, sustainability, and taste are among the top reasons why people consider plant-based alternatives.



According to Abbott, consumers and patients relying on tube feeding are no exception to this trend.The American Medical Association is calling on healthcare facilities to propose plant-based meal options to improve patients’ health.



States including California, New York, and the District of Columbia have asked hospitals to make healthy, plant-based meals available to all patients. Companies in the enteral and parenteral medical nutrition market anticipate that a growing focus on healthy foods would translate into a preference for healthier nutrition products. In September 2021, Abbott introduced a portfolio of plant-based proteins and organic food ingredients for children and adults. Similarly, olive oil-based parenteral nutrition products are also gaining popularity.



Therefore, functional, and patient-centric formulations and plant-based nutrition products are the prime emerging trends in the enteral and parenteral medical nutrition market.



Age Group -Based Insights



Based on age group, the enteral and parenteral medical nutrition market is categorized into above 60 years, 18-60 years, 3-18 years, and below 3 years.In 2022, the above 60 years segment accounted for the largest share in enteral and parenteral medical nutrition market.



However, the 18-60 years segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Weight loss and malnutrition are common in people aged above 60 years.



With increasing age, the immunity of the older population decreases, and they become more prone to diseases that may deteriorate their health.Due to this, doctors prescribe external nutrition to maintain immunity and weight.



According to several studies published in PubMed Central, the prevalence of chronic diseases and disabilities is significantly higher among geriatric people, generating the need for home-based treatments. Also, as per the Population Reference Bureau (2019), it is estimated that the senior population of the US is expected to grow from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060. The need for home therapy has increased due to the growing demand for home care owing to disability among old age groups. Thus, the increasing geriatric population base is expected to promote the growth of segment in the enteral and parenteral medical nutrition market.



The British Association for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Global Burden of Disease Study are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the enteral and parenteral medical nutrition market report.

