New Online Master's Degrees At UTS Empower Professionals As Sustainable Leaders

Net zero goals for business are not a zero-sum game when it comes to the positive outcomes available to postgraduates with sustainability expertise.

The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) has launched two innovative 100 per cent online master's degrees focused on sustainability, catering to the growing industry demand and consumer expectations for sustainable leaders.

The Master of Sustainable Energy adopts a tech-focused approach, driving the commercialisation, adoption, and real-world application of clean energy solutions. Meanwhile, the Master of Sustainable Leadership provides a comprehensive framework for leadership and policy-making within the context of sustainability.

Both programs recognise that the fundamental elements of sustainability, including science, data, technology, and consumer demand, are now in place. This position graduates to drive change and innovation in their pursuit of a clean energy future.

Almost 90 per cent of Australian consumers have already reduced their environmental impact by using less plastic and installing energy-efficient appliances and lighting. Now, 80 per cent of those Australians with purchasing power expect all businesses to be doing everything they can to support environmentally friendly practices – as well as setting an example on environmental sustainability. And half of them say they’ll stop purchasing from brands that don’t.

Across industries, businesses are aware of this consumer demand and some leading employers are already responding by hiring people with the necessary skills to help them transition to sustainable practices, adopting renewable energy sources, and prioritising eco-friendly initiatives to meet the expectations of environmentally conscious consumers.

Large organisations like Lendlease have done more than just commit to science-based emissions reductions targets, they aim to be a leader in driving industry transformation in sustainability. The property developer is currently working on an all-electric housing development with natural bushland and essential services within walking distance of homes.

Yet, the move toward a clean energy future isn’t going so well in our CBDs. Less than a quarter of Australia’s office buildings have satisfactory National Australian Built Environment Rating System (NABERS) ratings for energy efficiency, carbon emissions, water consumption and waste production.

The sustainability situation gets worse the further down the supply chain you go. Electric vehicle manufacturer Polestar aims to build a car with net-zero production by 2030. To do that, they’ll need suppliers to track their supply chains from start to finish. The good news is that minerals tracing is a growing field that uses blockchain to verify sources.

From her office in Sweden, Polestar’s sustainability chief Fredrika Klarén oversees the production of the cars in China, which are sold in Australia. While she’s keenly watching developments on supply chain tracing, she limits her visits to each country to reduce her time in the air because she also has a climate action plan for herself.

Clearly, there is a lot of work to do. Leaders who can effectively communicate the value of sustainable transformation in an inspiring way that empowers others are clearly needed.

With the Master of Sustainable Energy or the Master of Sustainable Leadership, graduates can become effective leaders – and even enact their personal climate action plan, like Ms Klarén.

Recent trends highlight the significance of sustainability in job markets, with a substantial increase in job postings seeking expertise in sustainability and renewable energy across various roles, including Chief Executive Officers, Business Development Managers, and Operations Managers. Engineering Managers, Solicitors, and Specialist Managers are also in high demand for their knowledge of renewable energy, sustainability and leadership.

Dr. Parvez Mahmud, a Senior Lecturer in the School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences and Program Director of the Master of Sustainable Energy and Master of Sustainable Leadership, expresses enthusiasm for enabling more professionals to lead the charge towards a thriving, sustainable future.

“Our sustainable leadership graduates will be empowered to lead with confidence in government, community, and industry, defining the future and shaping policies for the benefit of all. Through advanced capabilities developed in the program, they will become influential leaders driving positive change,” said Mahmud.

The Master of Sustainable Leadership is specifically designed to address the challenges facing sustainable energies from multiple perspectives, including techno-economic analysis, social license, and community impact. This program will broaden a graduates career prospects with the latest research and put them at the forefront of industry and government initiatives for sustainable developments. The graduates will be equipped to make data-driven decisions that are accurate, ethical, and reliable.

This is the pathway for professionals to gain the knowledge, skills, and mindset to become tomorrow's change-makers in sustainability.

“Our sustainable energy graduates will be equipped with the technical knowledge and leadership skills to assess, select, and recommend best practices in sustainable energy. They are the future leaders who will collaborate across disciplines and make a real difference in tackling the great challenge of our time – climate change and its impact on our society, health, and the ecosystem,” said Mahmud.

The Master of Sustainable Energy provides a unique opportunity for engineers, chemists, and physicists to transition into or advance their careers in the realm of energy innovation. Participants will develop the skills necessary for confident decision-making and leading teams in complex and dynamic environments, bridging the gap between scientific advancements and practical action.

These programs pave the way for professionals to become change-makers in sustainability, tackling the pressing issue of climate change and its profound impact on society, health, and the ecosystem.

With sustainability-minded consumers actively seeking greener products and services, and businesses recognizing the need for sustainability leaders, the demand for professionals with expertise in this field continues to grow. One might be ready to bridge the gap between innovation and practical implementation.

Enquire about the Master of Sustainable Energy or the Master of Sustainable Leadership today and join the movement toward a clean energy future.

