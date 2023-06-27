UTS Online Launches Australia’s First Master’s Course Focused on Leadership and Innovation Created Especially for Medical Science Professionals

Sydney, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sydney, New South Wales -

Science has informed leadership and management practices for over a century – now the skills of the business world are available to medical science professionals.



The Master of Medical Science Leadership is a new, 100% online course that equips medical science professionals from any background with key leadership principles. This distinctive master’s course is the first in Australia that combines leadership and innovation tailored to this professional cohort.

Leadership

Whether you’re a scientist, medical clinician, clinical researcher, nurse, allied health professional, or lab technician, chances are you studied medical science to help people rather than lead them. However, leaders with medical science backgrounds are in high demand in hospitals and health services that are accountable for activity-based government funding, as well as clinics of ASX-listed healthcare companies and multinational pharmaceutical laboratories.

In addition to effectively managing clinical performance and operations, medical science leaders also need to be ready for new and evolving challenges. While COVID-19 put an enormous strain on all medical services, it’s not the only threat – the impact of climate change has been felt in healthcare services through catastrophic bushfires, and cybersecurity risks continue to rise.

While the need for medical science leaders is already being felt, UTS Online also know that strong employment growth is expected for laboratory managers as well as research and development managers.

Students of the Master of Medical Science Leadership (Online) will learn key leadership principles they can apply in medical science contexts in roles such as Head of Clinical Operations, Quality Assurance Manager, and Senior Medical Manager.

Innovation

Health systems are under pressure around the world due to an increasing number of people living with more than one chronic health condition. Already, researchers are exploring ways to use big data, AI, co-design, and interdisciplinary approaches to develop innovations in healthcare delivery.

The future of medical science needs leaders who can communicate these sorts of ideas effectively and engage with others. Digital health is an area that is continually evolving, and leaders in health services must be able to lead and manage digital transformation to capitalise on the latest medical science technology.

The importance of medical science leaders and innovators is that they will be the individuals who shape the future as policy advisors, lead scientists, and medical liaisons.

Science has informed leadership and management in the business world for over a hundred years. Frederick Taylor’s principles of scientific management and Max Weber’s bureaucracy dominated the first half of the last century, while the Systems Approach and Contingency Approach to management dictated leadership in the second half.

Now, for the first time in Australia, medical scientists can benefit from the 21st-century learnings of the business world in a master’s course offering leadership development and innovation updates specifically for a medical science audience.

Leadership and innovation are the beating heart of the UTS Online Master of Medical Science Leadership, which has been co-designed with Australian industry experts for real-world application.

Students can also customise their degree to fill any knowledge gaps and meet their upskilling needs. Select from electives in a range of study areas, including:



Technology management

Business Analytics

Business Administration

Public Health

Leading people and change

Health services management ​

Stude will receive tailored professional development to build their confidence in leading people to perform effectively in dynamic and complex environments. Medical science experts and trailblazers who are shaping the future of medical research, diagnostics and testing will guide you through the latest technological advances.

Students will also develop best-practice communication and engagement skills to explain complex scientific ideas in an effective and influential way to a diverse audience. And, to futureproof their career, they will learn advanced medical science skills that are globally transferrable to prepare them for a broad range of outward-facing roles.

Dr Robyn Dalziell is the Program Director of the UTS Online Master of Medical Science Leadership and sees this postgraduate course as an opportunity for medical science professionals to upgrade and broaden their careers.

“The opportunity to develop new leadership skills that can be applied to medical science, and to acquire deep knowledge of cutting-edge innovation in this field, will benefit professionals wanting to make their mark in the medical science sector,” said Dr Dalziell.

For medical science professionals seeking a shorter, sharper and more specific postgraduate qualification, UTS Online offers three graduate certificates:



Graduate Certificate in Science Leadership

Graduate Certificate in Medical Science Innovation

Graduate Certificate in Public Engagement in Medical Science



On successful completion of any of these graduate certificates, students can apply to progress to the master’s course.

The Master of Medical Science Leadership (Online) will ensure students at the forefront of technology, innovation, and emerging trends while being able to advocate and communicate complex scientific ideas to different audiences. UTS Online are meeting the growing need for leadership in the field of medical science with the goal of transforming health outcomes for all.





To join the vanguard of medical science leadership, inquire about the UTS Online Master of Medical Science Leadership today.

