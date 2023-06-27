ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

27 June 2023

Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held this afternoon, all resolutions proposed were duly passed by the requisite majority the details of which are set out in the table below:

RESOLUTION DESCRIPTION VOTES

FOR % FOR VOTES

AGAINST % AGAINST VOTES

TOTAL % of ISC VOTED VOTES

WITHHELD Resolution 1 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 19,652,773 97.89 423,173 2.11 20,075,946 29.57% 12,852 Resolution 2 DECLARE FINAL DIVIDEND 20,063,871 99.96 8,034 0.04 20,071,905 29.57% 16,893 Resolution 3 RE-ELECT J TUFNELL 19,563,660 97.96 408,211 2.04 19,971,871 29.42% 116,927 Resolution 4 RE-ELECT A BRUCE 19,544,781 97.90 418,318 2.10 19,963,099 29.41% 125,699 Resolution 5 RE-ELECT D WARNOCK 19,527,211 97.82 435,968 2.18 19,963,179 29.41% 125,619 Resolution 6 RE-ELECT G FUSENIG 19,516,948 97.75 449,222 2.25 19,966,170 29.41% 122,628 Resolution 7 ELECT J NICHOLLS 19,794,495 99.58 83,193 0.42 19,877,688 29.28% 211,110 Resolution 8 ELECT A IGHODARO 19,808,897 99.63 74,054 0.37 19,882,951 29.29% 205,847 Resolution 9 RE-APPOINT AUDITORS 19,440,037 97.14 571,634 2.86 20,011,671 29.48% 77,127 Resolution 10 AUDITORS REMUNERATION 19,928,248 99.60 79,041 0.40 20,007,289 29.47% 81,509 Resolution 11 REMUNERATION REPORT 19,477,261 98.52 293,450 1.48 19,770,711 29.12% 318,087 Resolution 12 REMUNERATION POLICY 19,609,662 98.31 337,645 1.69 19,947,307 29.38% 141,491 Resolution 13 AUTHORITY TO ALLOT SHARES 19,888,144 99.20 161,247 0.80 20,049,391 29.53% 39,407 Resolution 14 DISAPPLY PRE-EMPT RIGHTS 19,231,964 96.23 753,886 3.77 19,985,850 29.44% 102,948 Resolution 15 PURCHASE COMPANY SHARES 19,260,927 96.29 742,713 3.71 20,003,640 29.47% 85,158 Resolution 16 CALLING OF A MEETING 19,907,715 99.43 113,823 0.57 20,021,538 29.49% 67,260

The votes "For" and "Against" are expressed in percentage of votes cast.

Votes "For" include discretionary votes.

All resolutions put to the meeting were carried.

There were 67,884,877 shares ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue all of which had the right to vote. 5,028,123 ordinary shares were held in treasury which do not carry voting rights.

A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the AGM, will shortly be available to view on the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt

Shareholder Relations, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:

Clare Glynn

Corporate Communications, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1395