Peapack-Gladstone Bank Promotes Heather Gibbs to Senior Vice President, Enterprise Risk and Information Security Officer

BEDMINSTER, NJ, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) is proud to announce the elevation of Heather Gibbs to Senior Vice President, Enterprise Risk and Information Security Officer. As a part of Peapack-Gladstone Bank’s experienced team of risk and compliance professionals, Heather is responsible for the Bank’s Risk Management programs including vendor risk, information technology and information security risk, operational risk, regulatory compliance risk and business continuity planning. Ms. Gibbs has 16 years of financial services experience, previously serving at Peapack-Gladstone Bank as Vice President, Enterprise Risk and Information Security Officer.



Heather holds Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) certification. She is a member of NJBankers Enterprise Risk Management and Cybersecurity Committees and has hosted and participated in multiple NJBankers panel discussions. Heather completed Peapack-Gladstone Bank’s Executive Leadership Academy through Montclair State University’s Feliciano School of Business and is Co-chairperson of the Bank’s Data Governance and Diversity and Inclusion Committees.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $6.5 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $10.4 billion as of March 31, 2023. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions. Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

