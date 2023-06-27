The AI for public security and safety market is projected to grow from US$ 9.3 billion in 2022 to US$ 71.0 billion by 2030; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 29.3% from 2023 to 2030

New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "AI for Public Security and Safety Market Forecast to 2030 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Application, End User, and Component" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470824/?utm_source=GNW

The government’s public security service protects its citizens, institutions, and organizations from threats.



Customers benefit from features such as rapid application development, cybersecurity, accessibility, and safe mobility that the AI-based public safety system offers.The increasing demand of AI in public security and safety requires more predictive data-driven security measures, such as installing public safety communication infrastructure.



In addition, the growing trend of integration of IoT for public safety will help vendors expand their businesses.



Artificial intelligence (AI) has significantly changed various industries, and public safety is no exception.From emergency response to disaster prevention, AI has the potential to revolutionize the way we manage crises and protect our communities.



Through advanced algorithms, machine learning, and predictive analytics, AI can help first responders and public safety officials make more informed decisions, respond more quickly to emergencies, and even prevent disasters from occurring in the first place.One of the key uses of AI in public safety is in emergency response.



In a crisis, every second counts, and AI can help first responders respond faster and more efficiently.For example, AI-powered drones can assess the damage caused by natural disasters such as hurricanes or earthquakes and provide real-time information to emergency response teams.



This assessment allows for prioritizing efforts and allocation of resources more effectively, ultimately saving lives and reducing the impact of the disaster. AI provides valuable information in emergencies and can help predict and prevent disasters. For example, AI algorithms can analyze vast amounts of data, such as weather patterns, geological activity, and infrastructure conditions to identify potential risks and vulnerabilities. Public safety officials can then use this information to implement preventative measures, such as strengthening infrastructure, evacuating residents, or deploying resources before a disaster



In terms of component, the AI for public security and safety market is categorized into solution and services.The solution segment dominated the AI for public security and safety market in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance until 2030.



Artificial intelligence enables organizations to address public safety concerns with innovative solutions.From strengthening airport security and fighting crime to predicting natural disasters and tracking dangerous viruses, artificial intelligence is one of the keys to improving public safety today.



Additionally, the adoption of AI in the public sector is accelerating owing to usage of the technological systems, right from data abundance to more affordable high-performance computing systems.Hitachi has developed new solutions that use security cameras and video analytics AI to support plant operations and detect or prevent crime.



The company offered a solution for operating facilities while maintaining social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic and for visualizing the flow of people, which informs evacuation planning and other managerial decisions that can be used in manufacturing at such locations. The significant rise in terrorist activities in regions such as North America, Europe, and APAC is anticipated to catalyze the demand for AI for public security and safety solutions in the coming years. Moreover, growing demand for security training and increasing use of IoT in public safety are propelling the number of providers offering solutions for the efficient management of economic development and the community’s well-being, which is expected to boost the AI for public security and safety market growth during the forecast period.



The AI for public security and safety market is segmented into application, end user, and component.Based on application, the AI for public security and safety market is divided into preventative policing, criminal investigation, combating terrorism, emergency response and disaster management, and others.



By end user, the AI for public security and safety market is segmented into law enforcement agencies, federal intelligence and security, and others.Based on component, the AI for public security and safety market is bifurcated into solution and services.



Geographically, the AI for public security and safety market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.



HEXAGON AB; AGT; ALE International; Atos SE; BAE Systems; Motorola Solutions, Inc.; Elbit Systems Ltd.; TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM Ericsson; Honeywell International Inc.; and Thales Group are among the key players operating in the AI for public security and safety market that are profiled in this market study.



