$4.50Bn Growth for Surgical Sutures Market to Hit 5.4% CAGR, Globally, by 2025 – Premium Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our latest study on " Surgical Sutures Market Size Report, Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, and Application,” the market size is expected to grow from $3.27 billion in 2019 to $4.50 billion in 2025; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2025. Based on product, the absorbable sutures segment held a larger surgical sutures market share and is estimated to register a higher CAGR during 2020-2025.





Global Surgical Sutures Market Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 3.27 Billion in 2019 Market Size Value by USD 4.50 Billion by 2025 Growth rate CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2025 Forecast Period 2020-2025 Base Year 2019 No. of Pages 171 No. of Tables 93 No. of Charts & Figures 48 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, and Application Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Browse key market insights spread across 171 pages with 93 list of tables & 48 list of figures from the report, "Surgical Sutures Market Forecast to 2025 - Global Analysis by Product (Absorbable and Non-Absorbable) and Application (Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries, Ophthalmic Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, General Surgeries, and Others)" in detail along with the table of contents: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/global-surgical-suture-market







Surgical Sutures Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

B. Braun Melsungen AG; Medtronic; Ethicon USA, LLC; Smith & Nephew; Atramat; Demetech Corporation; Sutures India; Péters Surgical; Teleflex Medical OEM; and Serag-Wiessner GmbH & CO. KG are a few of the key companies operating in the surgical sutures market. These companies adopt product innovation strategies to meet evolving customer demands, which allows them to maintain their brand name. A few of the recent developments in the global surgical sutures market are mentioned below:

In August 2021 , Ethicon US, LLC, a part of Johnson & Johnson, launched ProxiSure Suturing Device in the US. The device features Ethicon endomechanical, suture, and curved needle technologies and is an advanced laparoscopic suturing device.

In September 2020 , Smith & Nephew launched the HEALICOIL KNOTLESS suture anchor, made up of REGENESORB material. Various advantages of this bio-composite material are that it promotes the wound healing time and facilitates the implant to be absorbed and replaced by bone within 24 months.





Rise in the Number of Aesthetic Surgeries to Drive Global Surgical Sutures Market Growth During 2020-2025:

More aesthetic, cosmetic, and plastic surgeries are done in South and Central America due to the lower rates of surgeries. According to statistics recently published by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), Brazilian plastic surgeons performed 1,929,359 cosmetic procedures in 2020. After the USA, the country only ranks second for the most cosmetic procedures in 2020. Argentina possesses a high rank for plastic surgery, whereas Venezuela is the popular destination for buttocks or breast surgeries; the plastic surgery centers are well-specialized for implants and augmentation. In addition, tummy tucks, nose jobs, liposuction, face lifts, and more are also performed here. Moreover, the South and Central American countries are known for medical tourism as the cost of the surgeries and medical facilities are cheaper than the North American countries.

Additionally, the rising geriatric population prone to wrinkles and aging is boosting the demand for antiaging, toning, and skin rejuvenation treatment to hide the signs of aging. According to the India Ageing Report by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the percentage of older people in India has been increasing in recent years. The share of the population over 60 is projected to increase from 8% in 2015 to 19% in 2050. As per The Aesthetic Society, 41,301 skin rejuvenation procedures were performed in the US, generating a revenue of US$ 31,567,167 in 2020. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) survey for 2019, 1,200,464 aesthetic procedures were performed in Mexico. Considering the above-mentioned factors, the surgical sutures market is likely to propel in the forecast period.





The surgical sutures market is the largest in the US. Additionally, Asia Pacific is expected to register a robust growth rate in the surgical sutures market during the forecast period. The increasing number of cardiovascular surgeries, gastroenterology surgeries, and others in Japan and China and the growing medical tourism in India primarily drive the growth of this market. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular disease (CVD) is predicted to increase in China. Based on China's aging population and growth between 2010 and 2030, the World Heart Federation has predicted that cardiovascular events are expected to rise by 50% among the Chinese population, and about 230 million people suffer from CVD. According to the American Heart Association, CVD is the leading cause of mortality in India. It also mentioned that in 2016, India had a higher CVD death rate of 272 per 100000 than the global average death rate of 235 per 100000 population. In addition, the reason for the increasing prevalence of CVD is due to a rise in blood pressure, increased cholesterol levels, and a rise in diabetes cases. The growing number of high blood pressure cases is the leading cause of high CVD prevalence. Moreover, Japan also has shown remarkable progress in gastroenterological surgery, including the replacement of failed organs through transplantation, curative resection of cancers, and increased safety of undergoing major surgeries. Thus, the surgical sutures market has an opportunity to grow gradually in this region in the near coming future.









