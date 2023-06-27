eHealth Market Size Worth $312.44 Billion by 2032: The Brainy Insights

Newark, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 65 billion in 2022 global eHealth market will reach USD 312.44 billion in 2032. Telemedicine is reaching new heights with the introduction of AR and AI. Doctors can consult with their patients in a 3D virtual reality environment using telemedicine. It eliminates the obstacle to conducting face-to-face meetings. It enables patients to consult with their doctors whenever it is most convenient for them from the comfort of home, lowering the possibility of hospital infections that may arise when attending in-person consultations. eHealth will speed up the development of improved medical technologies, devices, instruments, procedures, and medications by facilitating partnerships between healthcare practitioners and institutions. The increase in collaborative efforts between private market players and government authorities to develop better healthcare technologies will also facilitate the growth of the global eHealth market.



Key Insight of the Global eHealth Market



North America is expected to rise the fastest during the forecast period.



The region's users are being provided high-speed internet by a well-established and mature IT sector with the requisite infrastructure. The market will do well due to the rising awareness of eHealth and the promotion of the same by a large number of market players in the area. Numerous studies have found that Americans and Canadians use eHealth applications because of how convenient and simple they use them.



In 2022, the solutions segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 63% and market revenue of 40.95 billion.



In 2022, the cloud segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 68% and market revenue of 44.20 billion.



In 2022, the healthcare providers segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 40% and market revenue of 26 billion.



Advancement in market



June 2023 - eHealth Technologies, a top provider of solutions for retrieving and organising medical records, has confirmed that it will attend the eagerly awaited 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting in Chicago. They will be available to meet with delegates, members of the media, and healthcare professionals. Their in-depth knowledge of the field and opinions will provide insightful viewpoints on the most recent developments and difficulties in oncologic-related record retrieval. eHealth will display its services, including its most recent solutions enhancing the clinical trials prescreening process, in booth 2085. Participants will have the chance to learn more about how eHealth Technologies' cutting-edge solutions, such as retrieval, digitalization, and organisation of medical records, empower healthcare professionals and enhance overall patient outcomes.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Demand for digital healthcare management solutions is on the rise.



The covid-19 outbreak highlighted the shortcomings in even the most industrialised nations' national healthcare systems. A lack of hospital beds, medications, immunisations, etc., caused millions of avoidable deaths. Financial authorities and other stakeholders facilitated reforms to enhance the healthcare ecosystem and infrastructure to fulfil the rising demand for healthcare due to the healthcare systems' failure. Automation and digitisation are revolutionising the healthcare industry to increase productivity, enhance patient outcomes, and achieve the aim of timely and universal treatment for all. Digital healthcare systems are being implemented To standardise, streamline, and consolidate the healthcare sector. Digital tools, for instance, offer clinicians a more complete picture of patient health and give people more responsibility for their health. By incorporating cutting-edge tech solutions, digital healthcare management systems have assisted healthcare businesses in improving worker happiness and patient care, enabling better and quicker diagnostics. It also allows advancing healthcare solutions to travel the final mile. Costs for both patients and providers are decreased. Therefore, the rising demand for and acceptance of digital healthcare management systems will encourage the market's growth.



Restraints: inadequate healthcare infrastructure to integrate IT solutions.



The underdeveloped and emerging countries do not have the essential IT infrastructure to support the growth of the eHealth business. The adoption of eHealth has stopped due to low internet penetration or bad data connectivity. The market's modest development is also a result of the low level of data literacy in these countries. The structural issues and lack of qualified experts to operate the eHealth components also impede the market's expansion.



Opportunities: integration of AI, IoT, and 5G technology.



The 4.0 decade is known for using technology to digitise and automate the economy. The healthcare sector is experiencing the same thing. Untapped potential in the healthcare sector has compelled market participants to spend money on technology breakthroughs and product developments that can be used in the sector in exchange for attractive prospects. As technology advances swiftly, ideas like data analytics, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence are spreading like wildfire. It's feasible that introducing and using these cutting-edge technologies in the healthcare industry would revolutionise the industry, improving patient outcomes, productivity, and efficiency while lowering costs. By studying data trends, artificial intelligence (AI) technology may help healthcare organisations make the most of their data, resources, and assets. This will increase efficiency and improve the performance of clinical and operational workflows, processes, and financial operations. Therefore, the technical advancements in AI, AR, big data, IoT, and cyber-security will all impact the market's growth and development throughout the projection period.



Challenges: The lack of data privacy rules and regulations.



Without preventive authentication methods, the risk of unauthorised access to patient data increases, jeopardising the patient's physical and mental health. Without adequate rules and regulations controlling patient data storage, transmission, and use, the advancement of technology and the promotion of digitalization in the healthcare sector only worsen the problem. This is because no one is in charge, and the laws are in horrible shape. Therefore, the absence of data privacy laws and regulations will hinder industry expansion.



Some of the major players operating in the global eHealth market are:



• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc

• Athenahealth, Inc,

• Cisco Systems Inc

• International Business Management Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

• Medtronic Plc

• Motion Computing Inc.

• Siemens AG

• Teladoc Health, Inc.

• UnitedHealth Group Inc.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Production Type



• Services

• Solutions



By Deployment Type



• Cloud

• On-Premises



By End User



• Healthcare Providers

• Patients

• Health Insurance Providers

• Pharmaceuticals Companies

• App Companies

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



