Dave Rosevelt Earns Lifetime Achievement Award

DAYTON, OH, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centric Consulting, an international business and technology consulting firm, announces that co-founder Dave Rosevelt has been named one of Consulting Magazine’s Top Consultants for Lifetime Achievement.

Since 2000, Consulting Magazine’s Top Consultant Awards for Lifetime Achievement has identified the most influential practitioners in the consulting profession — those individuals having the biggest impact on their clients, their firms and the industry throughout their storied careers. The honorees in this category define what it means to be a lifelong “trusted advisor” and are worthy of being classified as the best in the consulting industry.

Rosevelt was named a Top Consultant for Lifetime Achievement, recognizing his 30-year consulting career and impact on the industry as founding CEO of Centric.

“Well-deserved – I can’t think of a better person to receive this honor,” said Eric Van Luven, Centric Co-founder and Vice President of Operational Analytics. “Dave has delivered on his mission to create a best-in-class consulting company that provides unmatched experiences to both our clients and our employees. He embodies our Centric culture, which places core values like integrity and openness on par with excellent client delivery. Dave also provides a measure of humility and grace that is a model for everyone within Centric.”

As Centric Consulting’s co-founder and CEO from 1999 to 2023, Dave Rosevelt has been a pivotal leader in building Centric Consulting’s foundation, culture and longevity.

Rosevelt started Centric with the goal of putting company culture, clients and employees first. He envisioned a company where employees led a balanced lifestyle, nurtured their talents and interests, and shared his commitment to helping clients. Rosevelt’s vision has resulted in Centric having one of the best cultures in the consulting industry, with many organizations and publications recognizing Centric as a best workplace over the years. He has also been rated among Glassdoor’s highest-rated CEOs based on employee satisfaction.

Rosevelt was instrumental in developing Centric’s company-wide Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program, Centric Together, which focuses on evolving practices and culture to welcome and nurture a more diverse workforce. He also contributed to Centric’s track record of creating longstanding, trusted relationships with clients, many of whom have been with the company for over 20 years. Under his leadership, Centric saw an average of 10 percent growth year-over-year, a statistic that is sure to continue as part of his legacy.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized by Consulting Magazine, but no leader achieves success alone. This recognition is a testament to our clients’ unwavering support and our employees’ commitment. Centric wouldn’t be where it is today if it wasn’t for our consultants – and our clients who trust us to be their partners from the beginning,” said Rosevelt. “Thank you to all of my colleagues, partners and friends who have been a part of my lifelong career.”

