TCM Group A/S: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in TCM Group’s shares

English Danish

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 172/2023

Tvis, 27 June 2023

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in TCM Group’s shares

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, TCM Group A/S (“TCM” or the “Company”), shall hereby notify receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in TCM and persons closely associated with them in TCM’s shares and other financial instruments linked thereto.

Reference is made to company announcement no. 171/2023 dated 26 June 2023 related to the completion of the directed issue and private placement of 1,221,419 new shares (the “Offering”). In the Offering, certain members of the Company's Board of Directors and Executive Management subscribe for new shares as follows:

Title Name Number of new shares Total amount in DKK Chair of the Board of Directors Sanna Mari Suvanto-Harsaae 930 59,985.00 Member of the Board of Directors Carsten Bjerg 4,651 299,989.50 Member of the Board of Directors Jan Amtoft 1,550 99,975.00 Member of the Board of Directors Søren Mygind Eskildsen 3,100 199,950.00 CEO Torben Paulin 7,751 499,939.50 CFO Thomas Hjannung 5,426 349,977.00

See the details of the transactions in the attached pdf documents.

For further information please contact:

Torben Paulin, CEO, TCM Group A/S, +45 21 21 04 64

Thomas Hjannung, CFO, TCM Group A/S, +45 97 43 52 00

IR Contact – ir@tcmgroup.dk

About TCM Group

TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkken and Nettoline. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through c. 140 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. TCM Group is supplier to the 45% owned e-commerce kitchen business Celebert, which operates under the brands kitchn.dk, billigskabe.dk, Celebert and Just Wood. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.

Attachments