Cybersyn Launches Two New Snowflake Native Apps in the Data Cloud: eCommerce Benchmarks App and Financial & Economic Essentials App

LAS VEGAS, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybersyn , the data-as-a-service company, today announced the launch of the Financial & Economic Essentials App and eCommerce Benchmarks App, two Snowflake Native Apps on Snowflake Marketplace at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023 . Both apps are exclusively available on Snowflake Marketplace, with Cybersyn providing proprietary economic datasets for corporations, investors, and governments.



The eCommerce Benchmarks App is native to the Snowflake Data Cloud that equips decision-makers with detailed data to help them make waves in their markets. The Snowflake Native App includes a data set of eCommerce store sales, website engagement, and advertising metrics at the store category and subcategory level. It also provides data made up of aggregated sales, web analytics, and detailed ad spend for thousands of Shopify stores globally. This data not only enables more accurate demand forecasting, market analysis and investment analysis, but also enables better business decision making when it comes to customer acquisition and direct-to-consumer launch strategy development.

Cybersyn’s Financial & Economic Essentials App is also a Snowflake Native App that provides a holistic view of the current state of the U.S. financial industry. Incorporating data that is updated daily, the app tracks banks’ financials, locations, and corporate structures, as well as global central bank rates, consumer price index inflation, monthly retail sales and more. The Snowflake Native App enables up-to-date financial, economic and market analyses.

Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, announced that the Snowflake Native App Framework (public preview on AWS) is now available for developers to build and test apps natively in the Data Cloud with additional distribution and monetization capabilities in public preview soon. Snowflake Native Apps usher in a new era of data collaboration, enabling developers with the tools needed to create robust apps quickly with Snowflake's high availability and auto-scalability, all the while reducing security and procurement hurdles for customers because the apps run directly within the customers’ Snowflake accounts.

“We're excited to be working with Cybersyn to bring these types of business data directly to users in simpler ways than,” said Chris Child, Senior Director of Product Management, Snowflake. “With the introduction of its Snowflake Native Apps, Cybersyn is mobilizing its datasets so that customers can more quickly unlock valuable business insights in the Data Cloud.”

Snowflake Marketplace already has over 25 new Snowflake Native Apps available today, and over one hundred providers are currently developing apps that span multiple industries and use cases. Cybersyn is one of the leading organizations building in the Data Cloud, with Snowflake Native Apps readily available to easily bring unique insights to end users and enabling them to unlock value with just a few clicks on Snowflake Marketplace. By being Powered by Snowflake , Cybersyn

is able to create new revenue streams by distributing its app to thousands of Snowflake customers, without these customers having to move or expose their data.

“We’re excited to join Snowflake in this new era of data collaboration,” said Alex Izydorczyk, CEO and Founder, Cybersyn. “These Snowflake Native Apps will help ensure that we’re seamlessly delivering on our mission to put fast, granular data in the hands of key decision-makers in a modern form of distribution.”

About

Cybersyn is a data-as-a-service company delivering fast, granular market intelligence datasets. Our mission is to make the world’s economic data transparent to governments, businesses, and entrepreneurs and enable a new generation of decision makers. Founded in 2022, Cybersyn is headquartered in New York, NY and is backed by Coatue, Sequoia Capital and Snowflake.

